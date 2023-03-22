While the ACT government's ban on "no-cause" evictions is rightly being hailed as a win for renters, it needs to be implemented in such a way landlords do not lose control of their properties.
A failure to do so could result in a departure of investors from the local rental market.
Few aspects of the economy are more susceptible to the law of unforeseen consequences than residential property investment.
Much of the stock is held by "mum and dad" investors, many of whom are on ordinary incomes. This means the private rental sector is highly susceptible to sentiment.
If owners feel the conditions of managing a property have become too onerous or that returns or control over their property are being eroded they will likely cash in and invest elsewhere.
Given many renters are not in a position to buy a home the resulting shortage of rental stock would hurt them badly.
While the ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, who has already undertaken significant rental market regulatory reform, was quick to dismiss this risk, a survey he cites as evidence seems to contradict him.
Mr Rattenbury said the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute found rents had not increased and that property developers had not left the market after the introduction of "no-cause" eviction provisions in Victoria.
A survey of 970 property investors by the AHURI last year found that for 14 per cent dissatisfaction with tenancy laws was a "major factor" in their decisions to sell.
That is not an insignificant figure. If 14 per cent of ACT residential investment property owners exited the market the resulting shortage would be catastrophic.
While the impact of the Hawke government's decision to end negative gearing on residential investment properties in the 1980s - soon reversed - is often over-exaggerated, rents in Sydney and Perth, the two tightest markets, rose a lot.
One factor the ACT government has either not taken into account or just chosen to ignore is that this jurisdiction is already considered to be hostile to landlords.
One reason for this is the mandatory application of land tax, on top of already high rates, on each and every residential rental property.
While this increases government revenue it is counterproductive to Mr Rattenbury's stated aim of making life easier for tenants. Owners invariably pass the cost on to them rather than absorbing it themselves.
So yes, while there is a strong case for providing tenants with a guarantee they can't just be arbitrarily evicted after the expiry of a standard lease so owners can sidestep rent rise caps, the government needs to tread carefully.
This means, given the changes are due to take effect on April 1, it must spell out the acceptable reasons for ending a tenancy once the lease expires.
These should include wishing to carry out renovations, the owners wanting to move back in themselves, or an intention to sell.
It is much more difficult to present a home for sale if it is tenanted.
Great care also needs to be taken not to dilute the ability of owners to evict "nightmare" tenants who damage property, withhold rent and then take advantage of existing laws to continue their occupancy while the appeal process plays out.
Correcting the "power imbalance" is one thing. Allowing the pendulum to swing too far the other way because of what some suggest is an ideological dislike of landlords is another entirely.
The rights of both owners and tenants need to be clarified and respected.
