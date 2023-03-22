The Canberra Times
Tenancy reforms must be balanced

By The Canberra Times
March 23 2023 - 5:30am
Residential tenancy is a hot-button issue in the ACT. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

While the ACT government's ban on "no-cause" evictions is rightly being hailed as a win for renters, it needs to be implemented in such a way landlords do not lose control of their properties.

