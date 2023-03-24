Serial killer movies are always engaging.
Investigating clues that lead to a killer is a surefire recipe for a propulsive narrative. There's intrigue, tension, red herrings and plenty of creepiness.
From Dirty Harry to The Silence of the Lambs, Se7en to Taking Lives, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo to The Bone Collector, it's impossible not to be carried along in the hunt for a serial murderer.
But it's a different movie that Disney+'s Boston Strangler has the most in common with: Zodiac.
The 2007 David Fincher film - which somehow wasn't nominated for any major awards - chronicled the investigation into and journalistic coverage of the titular real-life serial killer who terrorised the greater San Francisco area in the 1960s and 1970s.
The new film, from director Matt Ruskin, chronicles the investigation into and journalistic coverage of the titular real-life serial killer who terrorised Boston in the 1960s.
But while Zodiac split the screen time between the police and newspaper activities, Boston Strangler is almost entirely focused on the work of Boston Record American reporter Loretta McLaughlin's dogged coverage of the deaths of women across the city.
Two-time Academy Award nominee Keira Knightley (Atonement) plays Loretta. She's been wallowing away at the lifestyle desk for too long, desperate to sink her teeth into something more substantial.
After realising that three recent murders shared common elements - older women who lived alone being strangled and posed with a bow around their neck - she convinces her editor to run the story, and the lore of the Boston Strangler begins.
Loretta's work causes a stir and, worried that she's not experienced enough to handle the size of the unfolding story, her editor pairs her with the more experienced Jean Cole (Carrie Coon, whose character is sadly underdeveloped) and then exploits the fact that two female journalists are working the story of a killer who targets women.
That's something that makes Boston Strangler different from other serial killer films - it has a strong focus on the sexism of the era, and the roadblocks Loretta faces by merely being a woman in her industry. There's also her struggles in balancing the career she loves with raising a young family, especially when her (very supportive for the era) husband has to work out of state several times a week.
As relevant as this undoubtedly is, the focus on this story strand perhaps detracts from the strength of the larger story.
What is done really well is the fact that director Ruskin avoids glamourising the murders. It's a fine line when dealing with a real-life case. It's important to show how serious the crimes are, but it's even more important to show the victims respect. By utilising sound and suggestion more than directly showing the strangulations - except for the briefest of moments - Boston Strangler avoids further violating the memory of the victims.
The brownish colour scheme and costuming do well to evoke the era, but some more period-setting music - à la Zodiac - would have helped even further.
Knightley, as always, is great in the lead role. She helps bring a determination and frustration to the character that doesn't diminish her compassion.
Supporting actors include the always excellent Chris Cooper (American Beauty), Alessandro Nivola (Face/Off), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man), Bill Camp (The Night Of), Robert John Burke (BlacKKKlansman) and Rory Cochrane (Empire Records).
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
