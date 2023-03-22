The Canberra Times
Canberra Health Services sack one staff member, two stood down over privacy breach

By Lucy Bladen
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:45pm
Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Health authorities have sacked one staff member allegedly involved in leaking sensitive patient records to an "industrial partner" and another two have been stood down, pending an investigation.

