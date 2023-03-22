Health authorities have sacked one staff member allegedly involved in leaking sensitive patient records to an "industrial partner" and another two have been stood down, pending an investigation.
The Canberra Times can reveal the serious privacy breach from Canberra Health Services staff has been referred to the ACT Integrity Commission, as well as being the subject of a police investigation.
Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that three staff had faced consequences over the breach.
Mr Peffer has said whole clinical records had been "deliberately emailed" outside of the organisation to an "industrial partner" over a period of years. He said the organisation became aware of the breaches in the weeks before he sent an all staff email on March 6 about the situation.
"A series of events, which I probably can't expand on, led us to the point that we felt concerned about information that might have left the organisation and an email audit then identified that patient information had left the organisation in an unauthorised way," he told The Canberra Times.
Due to the ongoing investigations Mr Peffer said he was constrained about what he could say. There are strict rules about what authorities can say when a matter is before the integrity commission.
MORE HEALTH NEWS:
Mr Peffer did not confirm or give any information about the "industrial partner" where the records were leaked but he did say Canberra Health Services still had an ongoing relationship with the partner.
"I make no suggestion about anything that's happened outside this organisation, all I can talk about is what's happened from within this organisation and we've made a terrible mistake," he said.
"That's what we've moved to address as quickly as we can."
Mr Peffer said he was confident only 13 patients had been affected by the breaches. The alleged breaches were committed by staff working in the mental health space.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.