The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Roy Harvey | ACT voluntary assisted dying laws can help other avoid appalling deaths

By Roy Harvey
March 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I have very strong views on end-of-life decision making based on the end-of-life experiences of my wife's experience before death last year, the deaths of my father and mother, and my own world view.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.