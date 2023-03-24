Here, they have caused enormous harm to tens of thousands of people for decades. With the teal independents there are now more voices in parliament raised against these policies. Our own independent senator for the ACT, David Pocock, will speak against them this year in Canberra at the Palm Sunday rally for refugees on April 2. Recently, he said in Parliament that "successive Australian governments have been in what seems to be a race to the bottom, campaigning on fear, division and cruelty".