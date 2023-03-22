An independent retirement village ombudsman to help resolve disputes between residents and operators could be established in the ACT once the government considers the proposal.
The government on Wednesday committed to investigate the establishment of a non-adversarial ombudsman and report on its findings by the end of September.
The government will also advocate for a national retirement village and aged care ombudsman, after the Legislative Assembly unanimously voted to support a Labor backbencher's motion.
Michael Pettersson, a Labor member for Yerrabi, said he appreciated his Assembly colleagues supporting his motion, which would renew the focus on complex issues faced by retirement village residents.
"I think the ACT government should always do more to support vulnerable residents. In recent times there has been a focus on renters, and while this is important, I want the large number of Canberrans who live in retirement villages to know that we've got their back, too," Mr Pettersson said.
Mr Pettersson said the current arrangements, which rely on internal retirement village disputes committee and the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal, did not always offer the pathway to justice seniors deserve.
"If a resident subsequently chooses to escalate the matter to the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal or the ACT Supreme Court for enforcement, they often find themselves bogged down in a costly, arduous, administrative nightmare.
"As a result, very few seniors pursue the justice they deserve and give up altogether."
Mr Pettersson said seniors deserved access to a binding and enforceable mechanism to resolve disputes with the operators of retirement villages, which are often multinational businesses.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
