Australian Defence Force confirms 'helicopter incident' on Jervis Bay

Jorja McDonnell
Nadine Morton
By Jorja McDonnell, and Nadine Morton
Updated March 23 2023 - 9:36am, first published 7:05am
The ADF MRH-90 Taipan at Greenpatch Beach on Thursday morning after a crash on Wednesday evening where 10 people were rescued from the water off Jervis Bay. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Ten Australian Defence Force soldiers swum for their lives after the helicopter they were on ditched into water near Jervis Bay during a night-time counter-terrorism training exercise.

