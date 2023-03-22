Canberra was battered by thunder and lightning in a brief storm on Thursday morning.
There was 16.8 millimetres of rain recorded between 9am and 12.30pm on Thursday. The storm came in from the west, and seeming stronger in the north of the city.
More rain is expected through Thursday, and across the week ahead.
The storm brought winds of about 22km/h, and gusts of up to 33km/h at 9.39am.
Evoenergy had not recorded any unplanned outages at 12.40pm.
The Bureau of Meteorology had forecast the change of a reported the "chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe", but has not issued a severe weather warning.
It's forecasting a wet day, with a top of 24 degrees.
It is predicting a high chance of showers on Friday and Saturday, and a medium chance on Sunday.
Friday is expected to be cloudy, with the chance of fog in the early morning with a top of 25 degrees. There's a high (80 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening and the chance of a thunderstorm. The bureau says the rain could be up to 6mm.
Saturday is also expected to be cloudy with a high chance of showers, becoming less likely in the evening, with rain expected to be up to 2mm. There's a forecast top of 22.
Sunday is tipped to have a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, bringing 0-1mm of rain and a top of 23 degrees.
The wet weather is expected to hang around. The bureau says there will be at least of a medium chance of showers through to at least Wednesday.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
