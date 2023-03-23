The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

$620 billion plunge in household wealth may not be enough for local rates pause in face of US, Europe hikes

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plunging house prices and falling super balances have blown a $621 billion hole in the wealth of Australian households, potentially adding to the pressure on consumer spending from high inflation and rising interest rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.