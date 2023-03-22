Moves by central banks in the United States and Europe to hike interest rates despite a spate of bank failures and bailouts has boosted speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia will lift its cash rate in April.
The US Federal Reserve raised its target rate by 0.25 of a percentage point to 5 per cent because of concerns about persistently high inflation despite acknowledging that "recent developments" in the banking system - the failure of two US regional banks and the bailout of a third - "are likely to result in tighter credit conditions ... and to weigh on economic activity".
The decision by the US central bank follows the move by the European Central Bank last week to lift its interest rate by 0.5 of a percentage point regardless of troubles at Swiss bank Credit Suisse that resulted in its acquisition by rival UBS.
The developments have added to uncertainty about whether the RBA Board will keep its cash rate at 3.6 per cent when it meets on April 4.
At its March 8 meeting, the board agreed to "reconsider the case for a pause" in April.
This, combined with evidence that growth, inflation and wages were softer than expected, has fueled speculation that the central bank will next month call a temporary halt to the succession of rate hikes since last May.
But Judo Bank economist Warren Hogan said a pause did not make sense when other major central banks were still hiking rates, particularly given the strength of the labour market (the unemployment rate dropped back to a 50-year low of 3.5 per cent in February), inflation still well above 7 per cent and a 1.4 percentage point differential between official interest rates in Australia and the US.
Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said the decisions by both the US Federal Reserve and the ECB to raise rates suggested concerns overs global financial stability "should not be a barrier to raising rates again in April".
Mr Bassanse said this made it likely the RBA would base its decision on developments in the local economy, which so far have "remained on the firm side".
The Betashares economist expects the Reserve Bank to hike rates next month but then pause.
Updates on inflation and retail spending next week are expected to be examined closely by the central bank as it assesses the setting of monetary policy.
Some economists, such as Westpac chief economist Bill Evans, think the RBA will pause in April before one more hike in May, which he expects to be the end of the tightening cycle.
Mr Evans said the Westpac Leading Index, which uses a collection of indicators to point to future conditions, was weak for a seventh consecutive month, suggesting below-trend growth for the rest of this year and into 2024.
"The minutes from the March RBA meeting indicate that the Board intends to consider a pause at its April meeting. This is an unusual step," the Westpac economist said. "Along with the evidence of slowing in the domestic economy, caution around developments in global financial markets will also be a factor in the board's decision."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
