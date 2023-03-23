A man, accused of stealing a car, allegedly threw a hatchet at police and was Tasered when officers tried to arrest him.
Patrick McCurley, 35, on Thursday faced the ACT Magistrates Court, where he was charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, using a number plate not properly issued, unlawful possession of stolen property and possessing an offensive weapon.
McCurley is yet to enter pleas.
ACT Policing arrested two people on Wednesday night as part of Operation TORIC, which targets recidivist offenders committing motor vehicle thefts, dangerous driving and other crimes.
At about 5.30pm on Wednesday, police patrolling in Lyneham allegedly saw a blue Mitsubishi Outlander with stolen number plates attached.
Further checks indicated that the Outlander was likely to be a stolen vehicle.
While police were following the vehicle, it is alleged the driver ran a red light and drove to Dickson.
Police said over the course of several hours, the Outlander was seen in several inner-northern suburbs including Ainslie, Dickson and Reid.
About 10.30pm, police confirmed the vehicle was parked in Fernyhough Street, Lyneham.
Officers then surrounded the car to ensure it could not be driven away.
When officers entered the backyard of the home McCurley, who had been seen driving the car, was attempting to climb onto a balcony, ACT police claim.
Officers saw a woman, believed to have been a passenger, standing on the balcony.
During his arrest, the McCurley allegedly threw a hatchet at police, who deployed a Taser.
He was taken into custody about 11pm, and the woman was arrested about 11.15pm after she jumped from the balcony.
A short time later she was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the fall.
The 35-year-old Richardson woman is scheduled to appear in court in April and is set to be charged with riding in a motor vehicle without consent.
In court, McCurley did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody. He is set to appear in court again on April 13.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
