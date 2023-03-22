The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Breaking

Proposed words to be put to Australians for Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum vote

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Professor Megan Davis stands with members of the referendum working group on Thursday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

An emotional Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed the proposed wording of the question that will be put to Australians between October and December this year to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, as well as a draft constitutional amendment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.