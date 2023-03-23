The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Urban Cocktail Trail comes to Canberra on March 25

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated March 23 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You might even get to see Bar Beuruit's Soumi Tannous on the Urban Cocktail Trail. Picture by Zachary Griffith/Botanist Creative

Walk into a weekend full of cocktails and join the Urban Cocktail Trail, as this self-guided tour takes in some of Canberra's best bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.