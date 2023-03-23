Walk into a weekend full of cocktails and join the Urban Cocktail Trail, as this self-guided tour takes in some of Canberra's best bars.
On March 25, from 1pm until 5pm, nine different venues will be offering special cocktails and snacks for ticket holders.
With National Cocktail Day on March 24, there's no better way to celebrate.
Bar Beirut, Blackbird Bar, Bootleg Bar, Dolly's, Highball, Hopscotch, Midnight Bar, Molly and Volstead Repeal are the nine bars included in the itinerary and you can start and finish wherever you like. You get a complimentary cocktail at your starting venue, and then off you go at your own pace.
The cocktail list is looking fine.
From a Sumimasen at Bar Beirut that includes Sagatiba pura cachaca and Ippin junmai daigingo with calamansi citrus; to a Caribbean Kiss at Midnight Bar, with Sailor Jerry spiced rum, banana liqueur, pineapple and lemon juice vanilla, dehydrated banana and pineapple leaf.
There are three ticket options.
The Connoisseur ($84 + booking fee) gets you a $10 food voucher to spend at your nominated starting point and six vouchers to use at any venue.
The Trailblazer ($69 + booking fee) gets you the $10 food voucher and four cocktail vouchers. For $44 + booking fee, The Kickstarter gets you the food voucher and two vouchers.
The collection point for vouchers and guides need to be collected from Hopscotch, at 5 Lonsdale St, between noon and 1.30pm. Food vouchers must be redeemed before 2pm.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
