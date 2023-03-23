The Canberra Times
Brendan Crabb, Negaya Chorley | COVID derailed tuberculosis progress and urgent action is needed

By Brendan Crabb, Negaya Chorley
March 24 2023 - 5:30am
While the response to the COVID-19 pandemic was in some ways miraculous, the disruption to other healthcare services was immense, and it especially derailed global progress in combating tuberculosis.

