Bruce Lehrmann has rubbished claims there was "an open window" in which to file his defamation lawsuits before the expiry of a 12-month limitation period.
"So what?" Mr Lehrmann's counsel asked on Thursday in the Federal Court, where the former Liberal Party staffer is suing two media outlets and a pair of high-profile journalists.
Mr Lehrmann claims Network Ten and presenter Lisa Wilkinson defamed him in February 2021, when The Project aired an interview in which Brittany Higgins alleged an unnamed colleague had raped her at Parliament House during her time working for the Liberal Party.
He also alleges news.com.au political editor Samantha Maiden and the website's publisher, News Life Media, defamed him on the same day in an online article about the allegations.
While he was not named in the publications he complains of, Mr Lehrmann claims he was nevertheless able to be identified as the former colleague Ms Higgins had accused of rape.
Mr Lehrmann, who has always denied any sexual contact whatsoever with Ms Higgins, only launched defamation proceedings against the four respondents last month.
He is therefore now asking Justice Michael Lee to grant an extension of the one-year limitation period in which to sue the respondents, each of whom are defending his lawsuits.
His reasons included that Mr Lehrmann may have been required for cross-examination before the start of his criminal trial, at which he maintained his right to silence.
Any answers Mr Lehrmann gave in a defamation case might have been "exploited by the prosecuting authorities" at the criminal trial, Mr Richardson said, creating unfair prejudice.
Mr Lehrmann was not charged until August 2021, midway through the 12-month limitation period, but Mr Richardson dismissed suggestions his client should have taken advantage of an "open window" between the publications and the start of the criminal prosecution.
While there was no criminal case on foot for about six months after Mr Lehrmann alleges he was defamed, Mr Richardson argued the possibility of prosecution had always loomed large.
In support of this point, he cited the fact police had publicly stated there was an open investigation three days after Ms Higgins' allegations first made nationwide headlines.
There was then an announcement that a team of five investigators was working on the case, a police interview with Mr Lehrmann, and ongoing coverage about the progress of the matter, which was ultimately abandoned late last year.
Network Ten's barrister, Matthew Collins KC, countered that it was "highly implausible" to suggest a defamation trial might have preceded the finalisation of the criminal case.
"It just doesn't happen," Dr Collins told the court, claiming all parties would have simply said "let's wait" if Mr Lehrmann had filed his lawsuits within the required timeframe.
Dr Collins went on to say Mr Lehrmann's argument that launching civil action earlier would have been prejudicial "doesn't withstand scrutiny".
The preliminary hearing continues, with counsel for Ms Wilkinson, News Life Media and Ms Maiden yet to make submissions to Justice Lee.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.