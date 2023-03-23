The Canberra Times
Bruce Lehrmann rejects 'open window' claim in Federal Court defamation cases

By Blake Foden
Updated March 23 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:20pm
Bruce Lehrmann has rubbished claims there was "an open window" in which to file his defamation lawsuits before the expiry of a 12-month limitation period.

