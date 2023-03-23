Civilian casualties and PTSD a part of many previous conflicts

AWM curator Dr Kerry Neale and director of gallery development Bliss Jensen say that more recent conflicts will get diverse voices, including opposition to war and "growth from PTSD".
How were World War I and World War II so different to more recent conflicts?
The major events of World War I in Australia were the conscription votes, and the anti-conscription movement. These went essentially unmarked by the War Memorial during the various centenaries. The deportation and exile of prominent conscription opponents also went unmarked.
Australia supported and helped implement the blockade of neutral states as well as Germany during World War I, starving huge numbers of civilians. This was unmarked by the AWM.
Conscription was also a major issue for WWII in Australia. Again essentially unmarked.
And PTSD? The AWM has surely heard of "shell shock" and of the outrageous maltreatment of its sufferers after WWI, and the equally poor treatment of traumatised World War II POWs.
While I am glad to hear more recent conflicts will be dealt with more comprehensively these issues are not new or unique to them.
Why not ditch the AUKUS sub project, decouple from the dangerous US-Australian alliance - at least over any looming conflict with China over Taiwan - and pursue a more Asia-friendly national policy. For one third of the cost of the AUKUS submarine deal we could build a highspeed rail system (250km/h) from Brisbane to Melbourne joining the rest of the modern world with a viable alternative to air travel.
Ask the Chinese to build it by linking in with the Belt and Road Initiative. They'll do it faster and cheaper than we ever could. It would help repair our deteriorating relationship with Beijing and benefit Australia immeasurably.
Just consider in terms of the housing crisis alone, what such a highspeed link would mean for urban and regional development.
In Keating's words "Let's find our security in Asia and not from Asia."
"Hypotheticals about politics and the Universe" was the fascinating topic for Q&A on Monday, March 24.
Include a Q&A panel of Indigenous astrophysicist Kirsten Banks, world renowned physicist Brian Greene, famous human rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson and politicians Dai Le and Matt Keogh and what could spoil the party?
The answer? Q&A host Stan Grant. I believe he is too self-opinionated to host Q&A.
Unlike previous hosts, he rarely allows a question to be asked or a response given without his input. He also massages questions to suit his personal agenda. This includes trying to get "gotcha" responses from political panellists.
On Monday night Grant rudely interrupted Geoffrey Robertson mid-sentence saying, "we must move on, time is against us". Time would not be a problem with Q&A if Stan Grant reined his massive ego in a notch or three.
I don't think that Australia is seriously engaged with the notion that major carbon dioxide emissions reduction is existentially urgent.
We have a booming air travel industry, ever bigger houses being constructed, and a growing popularity of giant utes for urban use. Sure, I see a few EVs being purchased (only one in 20 new cars), and a lot of rooftop solar being installed, but our society is going to have to try a lot harder than that if we're to do our fair share in preventing the world's temperature from whizzing past a 1.5 degree increase by 2030.
Rises above 1.5 degrees are expected to result in dramatically increased risks of food and water shortage, deadly extreme weather, wildlife extinctions, and other unpleasant consequences. Certainly, our government has mandated a 45 per cent emission reduction by 2030, but at the moment this seems not much more than aspirational.
In the meantime, we, as citizens of the world, should do more where we can.
Caroline Le Couter (Letters March 22) says of climate action "... the job for us now as voters, consumers, workers and citizens is to help create the will to get it done". I agree.
What is also required is the "political will" to set the framework for genuine emissions reductions at the necessary rate along a credible pathway to net zero emissions. At present it is hard to see that this is the case.
To start with, the government appears far too cosy with the fossil fuel industry with its apparent determination to continue developing new coal mines and gas fields. This does not bode well for meeting the government's legislated target; itself insufficient.
The government's key policy, the safeguard mechanism, is very disappointing, as it is largely premised on "unlimited" offsets. The government's policies need to align with the will of the people. We cannot just let big corporations offset their way out of this problem.
Genuine emissions reductions are required except in currently hard to abate industries such as cement and steel production.
Is Brenda Montgomery (Letters, March 21) suggesting we should be like China and clamp down on free speech while disappearing anyone who disagrees with the leaders?
As crass as anyone might think Paul Keating's entry into the subs debate has been, we need him and others like him to speak out loud and strong.
It's the only way to force the decision makers to publicly justify themselves.
"Where will subs cash come from?" is explained by Peter Martin (canberratimes.com.au, March 22) very logically to its conclusion: "The deeply unsatisfying answer is that, from an economic perspective, it depends on who else is spending what at the time".
In addition to the $385 billion, a "known known", there is also the great unknown of continuing maintenance which will involve more than having an alert youngster poke a finger into a leaky hole until the maintenance crew arrives.
All that plus there is no current shortage of others who are, or need to be, spending at the same time. And there is a continuation of more: just this last 12 months there were about 400,000 people added to our population. These have their requirements for accommodation, transport, health, and so-on, adding to the population's pressure on the already deteriorating state of our environmental resources.
I hope that the ACT's Ministers for Climate Action and Emissions Reduction revise the ACT's emissions targets to be consistent with the findings of latest IPCC report, as discussed in the March 22 The Canberra Times editorial "The doomsday clock is ticking").
Frank Jotzo and Mark Howden report that "to keep warming within 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, global greenhouse gas emissions must decline by around 21 per cent by 2030 and around 35 per cent by 2035". That corresponds to about five tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent in 2030 and four tonnes per capita in 2035.
The ACT government's targets, in contrast, correspond to about 29 tonnes per capita in 2030 and 28 tonnes per capita in 2040.
Twenty-seven of those tonnes are "scope 3" emissions that occur outside the ACT, in producing goods and services that we consume, and through interstate and international transport. The government has not set a target for those emissions.
Its current targets for "scope 1" emissions (in the ACT) and "scope 2" emissions (outside the ACT, due to electricity generation) correspond to about two tonnes per capita in 2030 and half a tonne per capita in 2040.
T J Collins suggests Jewish community opposition to Susan Abulhawa's participation in Adelaide Writers' Week was because they don't want the Palestinian narrative to be heard ("Writing's not on the wall for festivals", canberratimes.com.au, March 19).
It was not. That said, it would have been appropriate for a supposed festival of ideas to feature more than one idea on the Middle East; the grossly flawed narrative of evil Israelis displacing poor blameless Palestinians.
The opposition was because Ms Abulhawa has frequently produced social media widely regarded as anti-Semitic, not just opposing Israel, so anyone who's against racism should have opposed her participation.
Collins attributes the success of what he terms Israel's version of the truth to propaganda and an influential lobby, but it's been successful because it's actually true.
If President Xi can broker a peace between Russia and Ukraine, I shall respect him, the CCP, and the Chinese people for the rest of my life. Let's wait and see.
Many people seem to be trapped in their own ideology.
Eugene Holzapfel (Letters, March 21) is right: rather than occasional sporadic dual occupancies, we need much more systematic widespread availability of this form of development. Well said.
While the Greens are being lambasted for letting the perfect become the enemy of the good, China's peace plan for Ukraine has been dismissed before we even know what it is. And apparently Paul Keating should be gagged even though we have free speech here. Play the ball, not the man.
From one of many South Sydney kids of the 1960s, thank you John Sattler. You now deservedly rest with the best.
Outrage was a limited commodity when ScoMo announced the AUKUS subs deal. That was the time to seriously vent. But politicians are like rugby league referees who know that half the crowd is against them. Imagine the outrage from the right if Albo had canned the subs.
It's easy folks (Letters, March 22). A seaplane has a fuselage the bottom of which is shaped like a boat. A floatplane has a pair of buoyancy devices attached to its fuselage by struts (floats). The aircraft that landed on Lake Burley Griffin is a floatplane - irrespective of the salinity of the water it lands on.
Dilbert was already a mere shadow of the witty and incisive strip it was during its heyday of the 90s. But to replace it with Garfield? There surely must be some contemporary cartoon strips more worthy of a place in your paper. If not then bring back Calvin and Hobbes, one of the best strips of all time.
Land tax should be called the anti-property investment tax. Who would invest in property when they have to pay land tax and rates combined, especially if the property is not negatively geared? Landlords ask for high rents to cover both of these costs.
I am appalled and upset by the AUKUS deal. I am grateful to Paul Keating for his valid criticisms of it. How can Albanese ever say again that Australia is a democracy when there has been no parliamentary debate about it? I will never vote Labor again.
It's a pity France is not part of AUKUS as FAUKUS is a fair assessment of where we are now at.
