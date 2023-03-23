Ever wanted to recreate one of Brodburger's iconic burgers at home? Well now you can.
The iconic Canberra burger restaurant is turning 14 this month and to celebrate there's a special DIY burger kit in collaboration with Claystone Meats.
The duo behind Brodburger, Sascha and Joelle Brodbeck, teamed up with local farmers Christian and Stacey Allen from Claystone Beef in 2021 launching boutique butcher, Claystone Meats.
The birthday kit contains everything you need to make a limited edition pulled brisket burger - which is not even on the regular menu.
You'll get a piece of 24-hour slow-cooked marinated beef brisket, pulled with barbecue glaze, alongside fresh coleslaw, pickles, Brod mayonnaise and four fresh buns - enough to make up four burgers.
"We wanted to create something new in collaboration with Claystone Meats that could be enjoyed in the comfort of your home, just like we would cook it at Brod," says Joelle.
She said Canberra had been so supportive of their business over the years and they wanted to give something back.
"We definitely didn't know what to expect when we first started making the burgers, we were young and full of passion and drive and knew nothing would stop us," she says.
"Fast forward 14 years, it's become so much more than just our burger shop. We employ more than 60 staff and have created a sense of family and we are so, so proud to call Canberra our home."
Canberra Times readers can get $20 off the kit and free delivery if they use the code BRODCT at the checkout. It retails for $80. But get in quick. Orders close March 24.
Order via claystonemeats.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
