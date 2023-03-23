The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra's Brodburger turns 14 and is celebrating with a collaboration with Claystone Meats

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated March 23 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get in quick - the limited edition pulled brisket burger isn't on the regular menu. Picture Pew Pew Studios

Ever wanted to recreate one of Brodburger's iconic burgers at home? Well now you can.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.