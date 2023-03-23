ACT Brumbies centre Ollie Sapsford will be playing for a bigger cause when he runs on to the Christchurch turf on Friday night.
The clash with the Canterbury Crusaders marks the 27-year-old's first match in his home country since Cyclone Gabrielle struck Hawkes Bay in February.
The cyclone left a trail of destruction, with 11 deaths and an estimated $8 billion worth of damage. Thousands of properties have been destroyed and many were left homeless in one of the worst natural disasters in New Zealand history.
Sapsford grew up in the Canterbury town of Ashburton, just an hour drive from Christchurch, but has spent the past four seasons playing for Hawkes Bay in the New Zealand National Provincial Championships.
The centre admits it's been difficult to watch the region struggle from afar.
"The recovery process has barely even started," Sapsford said. "It will be a very long process. I'm thinking of them all the time. I've got close mates who lost houses, they're doing it pretty tough.
"A lot of people in Hawkes Bay are doing it tough, my thoughts are with them."
The rugby community has rallied around the region since the cyclone hit in February, Waikato Chiefs scrumhalf Brad Weber leading the push to raise funds for the Hawkes Bay Foundation.
Sapsford praised his close mate and offered to do his bit to support those affected by the cyclone.
"Like Brad said, it's tough to see the videos and not be able to do much," Sapsford said. "Being so far away you do feel a bit helpless but I am thinking of everyone.
"If I could get one smile out of the game, that would be awesome."
Sapsford will line up alongside Tamati Tua in an all-New Zealand centre pairing for Friday's clash with the Crusaders.
The pair joined forces for the first time in last week's win over Moana Pasifika and will look to lay the foundation through the midfield.
Tua hails from Auckland and enjoyed a victory over his former club when the Brumbies defeated the Blues in round two.
While he hasn't defeated the Crusaders in Brumbies colours, Sapsford has helped Hawkes Bay beat Canterbury in the National Provincial Championships and he's looking to lead the ACT to a famous win in front of his friends and family on Friday.
"It's my first time playing [in Christchurch] as a Brumby but I've had plenty of cracking games there," he said.
"The last time I played there we won with Hawkes Bay. I'm excited to be playing down there in front of my friends and family against a top-quality side."
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has rested a host of stars from the match under Rugby Australia's load management protocols and the side arrived in New Zealand as heavy underdogs.
That has not, however, deterred the team from plotting an upset over the defending champions.
"It's our first tour to New Zealand this year," Larkham said. "Everyone's looking forward to the opportunity to bond, connect and put our best foot forward and [Sapsford and Tua] are no different.
"They've got good history playing in the competitions over there, the NPC plus Super Rugby, and they'll be looking forward to this opportunity just like everybody else. They've obviously got a bit more incentive because they've probably got a point to prove to some of those players."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
