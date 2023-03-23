The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Police bar Senator Lidia Thorpe from entering Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull anti-trans rally in front of Parliament House

Sarah Basford Canales
Miriam Webber
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Miriam Webber
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have blocked independent senator Lidia Thorpe from approaching anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull on the lawns before Parliament House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.