The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Fair Work Ombudsman drops court action against CEPU over Founders Lane delays

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
March 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the fourth stage of JW Land's Founders Lane project. Picture ACT government

The Fair Work Ombudsman has discontinued court action against a union and two of its officials, who allegedly hindered and obstructed work at the $500 million Founders Lane development in Braddon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.