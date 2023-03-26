The Fair Work Ombudsman has discontinued court action against a union and two of its officials, who allegedly hindered and obstructed work at the $500 million Founders Lane development in Braddon.
The Australian Building and Construction Commission launched Federal Circuit and Family Court action against two Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union officials, James Darnton-Turner and Brian Windsor, in October 2021.
The commission claimed the men intentionally delayed work on-site in March 2021.
However, the ombudsman took the case over in December 2022 because the commission was abolished.
The ombudsman discontinued the civil action in early March.
In a statement, a Fair Work Ombudsman spokeswoman said a case assessment process had been "undertaken in accordance with its compliance and enforcement policy".
"The case assessment process considers a range of matters, including sufficiency of evidence and the public interest," she said.
"In the circumstances of this particular matter, the FWO determined to discontinue the proceedings."
A statement of claim previously alleged Mr Darnton-Turner prevented form workers from working by standing in front of an electrical distribution board he claimed was non-compliant and had to be shut down.
When told the electrical inspector had earlier certified the distribution board as being compliant, Mr Darnton-Turner allegedly refused to move until the electrical inspector came to the site so the union official could "school him".
The commission had also alleged Mr Darnton-Turner - in a second incident - deliberately pulled a power lead from its socket, damaging the lead, which had to be replaced.
A third incident allegedly involved Mr Windsor delaying fire safety workers installing sprinkler pipes when he directed them to stop work, then stood in a position that prevented the work for about 20 to 30 minutes.
The commission claimed Mr Darnton-Turner hindered and obstructed work and acted in an improper manner, breaching the Fair Work Act 2009.
Mr Windsor was also alleged to have hindered and obstructed work, resulting in the same breach.
It was further alleged the union was liable for the conduct of its officials.
The allegations were discontinued on March 9, 2023.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
