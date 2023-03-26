We're moving house, and it's all going as you'd expect. Floor space is rapidly filling up with boxes, and there are many more above-floor spaces yet to empty. I haven't even really started on the books, which is a problem, box-wise. But I refuse to complain; everyone already knows moving is officially The Worst (after death and divorce), and I've never cared to listen to anyone else's woes about it. Suffice to say, we need to leave this place because it is bursting at the seams, to somewhere bigger. And so we are.
But there's one thing that's really worrying me, and it's not admin-related, or to do with redirecting mail, buying more boxes, filling more garbage bags or fretting over the relative wisdom of graciously allowing the kids to pack up their own room (I'm not monitoring what's going in those boxes, and what's being tossed, but I just can't find the bandwidth to care at this difficult time).
What's worrying me is the birds. My birds. The ones who've kept me company and comforted me throughout the past three difficult years (so much so that I even had one tattooed on my arm).
During the first lockdown, feeling shaky and with the kids at home, we bought a bird-feeder for the front courtyard. Within days, the crepe myrtle, and cobble-stoned ground beneath, was a bona fide party central. Watching throughout the day - as I did while working from home for most of 2020 - was akin to sitting in a busy cafe for a full day, observing the different waves of people coming and going. But instead of uni students, new parents, business meetings and retiree catch-ups, I was watching the avian kingdom play out its distinctive social mores.
In the past three years, the dynamics have changed constantly. In the first lockdown, there were crimson rosellas galore, and fairy wrens pecking daintily at the ground beneath. Crested pigeons would follow in their footsteps, and sparrows had regular chirp-fests when all the others had flown off, sated for the time being.
The following year, the cockatoos cottoned onto the hot new Watson eatery and muscled their way in, aggressively squawking at others trying to alight in the branches, and regularly knocking the feeder off the branches altogether. I try to imagine what it would be like to be a newcomer, seeing these gigantic, pristine white birds with their mad saffron crests up close.
In the past year or two, it's the galahs that rule the roost, so to speak, and I'm obsessed with the delicacy of their colouring, not just pink and grey, but a pink that spreads so subtly through their white crests it reminds me of strawberry jam in yoghurt.
But now we're moving across town, and for a single, mad second I had the idea of simply taking the bird feeder with me, with the expectation the birds would follow us there.
But of course, it doesn't work that way. The birds will go on with their lives, oblivious, although they may notice that food isn't being added to the feeder, and flutter off in disgust. This thought breaks my heart, for some reason. Should I leave notes for the next inhabitant, specifying how and when to feed these wild birds?
