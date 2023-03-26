We're moving house, and it's all going as you'd expect. Floor space is rapidly filling up with boxes, and there are many more above-floor spaces yet to empty. I haven't even really started on the books, which is a problem, box-wise. But I refuse to complain; everyone already knows moving is officially The Worst (after death and divorce), and I've never cared to listen to anyone else's woes about it. Suffice to say, we need to leave this place because it is bursting at the seams, to somewhere bigger. And so we are.