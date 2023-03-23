The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Nationals fear Voice will have more power than 'any Cabinet Minister'

Karen Barlow
MS
By Karen Barlow, and Michelle Slater
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Julian Leeser and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is yet to be swayed on supporting an Indigenous Voice to Parliament after the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed the "starting gun" draft referendum question and proposed constitutional amendments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.