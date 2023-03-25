Hairs to you: three colour trends you should try in 2023

From Hailey Beiber's blunt bob to Jennifer Lopez's chunky highlights, TikTok hair trends reign supreme and continue to be a major gamechanger.
Renowned for the layered butterfly cut that went viral on the social media platform in 2022, Wella colour educator and founder of Que hair salon in Sydney, Monique McMahon isn't just on top of the trends set to hit our locks this year, she's also creating them.
With bold ideas when it comes to trend-setting tresses, here are Monique's predictions for the remainder of 2023.
The golden era
It's all about gold this year. We're talking about that irresistible Claudia Schiffer golden hue from her 1990s days; colour that has warm tones throughout, always reflecting more light than ash/cool tones. Feel the light and brighten your vibe with a golden kissed hue and you're sure to hear compliments about the glow.
White hot blonde
For the blondes who can never be bright enough and always want to go blonder, ask your colourist for a white hot tone this year. Using a mix of tightly stitched hairline foils, a 'Scandi hairline' and freehand painting with Wella Professionals Blondor Freelights, is the best way to achieve this colour.
My favourite toner is the Wella Professionals Illumina Color in 10/81 or 10/69, which provides the perfect milky, white, bright and hot result.
Double glazed brunette
Glazed is the word to know this year. This colour is all about the intense gloss that is given to the hair by layering glosses or glazes in the one colour service, to intensify colour reflect and shine (hence the double glaze). This colour can vary from a more golden brunette to a deeper chocolate brunette. Penelope Cruz is a forever brunette muse for us!
