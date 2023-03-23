New laws pass requiring employers to prevent discrimination

Anti-discrimination laws in the ACT have been overhauled to include a positive duty for the first time, requiring employers and other bodies to actively prevent discrimination before it occurs.
But the government agreed with an opposition amendment to delay the start of the laws for a year instead of six months, when the bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
The government will be covered by the laws in 12 months' time, while private organisations will have three years before the laws apply, to allow them to prepare.
Human Rights Minister Tara Cheyne said the changes to the Discrimination Act 1991 were designed to ensure Canberra was a city of equality, inclusiveness and respect.
"Importantly, the law reforms introduce a positive duty or responsibility on government, organisations and businesses to eliminate discrimination, sexual harassment, and unlawful vilification," Ms Cheyne said.
"This positive duty will encourage a proactive approach to preventing discrimination in our community and shift the responsibility away from individuals having to make a complaint."
Anti-discrimination laws will now apply to formally organised sporting activities, competitions and the administration of ACT laws and government programs.
The legislation was first introduced to the Legislative Assembly in November 2022 after an extended consultation period.
The new laws will require organisations to take "reasonable and proportionate" steps to end discrimination, sexual harassment and unlawful vilification.
The government had previously said this shifted the responsibility to prevent discrimination away from individual complainants and would help prevent systemic discrimination.
The updated laws tighten the rules that allow for discrimination in sporting competitions, requiring organisers to only discriminate on the basis of sex or disability where it is reasonable, proportionate and justifiable in the circumstances.
The provisions for sporting discrimination will only apply to people aged 12 and over.
The law clarifies the circumstances where it is allowed to discriminate, including in situations relating to employment, workers in private homes, sport, clubs and voluntary bodies, insurance and superannuation providers, and religious bodies.
The bill was also amended to clarify exceptions for unlawful discrimination for religious bodies in relation to the ordination and training of clergy.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
