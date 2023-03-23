The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

New laws pass requiring employers to prevent discrimination

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Human Rights Minister Tara Cheyne . Picture by Karleen Minney

Anti-discrimination laws in the ACT have been overhauled to include a positive duty for the first time, requiring employers and other bodies to actively prevent discrimination before it occurs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.