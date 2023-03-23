The Canberra Times
Transgender, intersex, non-binary patients upset at Hobart Place General Practice closure

Lanie Tindale
Lanie Tindale
Updated March 24 2023 - 12:55pm, first published March 23 2023 - 12:36pm
The closure of a city-based GP practice has left transgender and intersex Canberrans with fewer healthcare options.

