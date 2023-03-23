The federal government expects the nation's population to surge, with net new arrivals on track to be 50 per cent higher than previously forecast, boosting the federal budget.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed that net overseas migration is set to reach 350,000 people or more this financial year, far higher than the 235,000 predicted in the October budget.
The increase is significant because it will not only help ease the nation's skills shortage but will strengthen the budget as the influx of workers, tourists and international students boosts aggregate demand and tax revenue.
Dr Chalmers told a Business Council of Australia function that the upgrade to the net migration forecast had been driven by an unexpectedly strong rebound in tourism and international student arrivals and fewer departures.
"This will be a really key forecast in the budget. We are expecting substantially higher net overseas migration," the Treasurer said.
The Treasurer, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Treasury secretary met late into Wednesday night to pore over government finances as preparations for the May budget reach their most intense phase.
"We sit in ERC [Expenditure Review Committee] for hours into the night on sitting weeks. This is really the kind of peak of decision-making activity as we grapple with all of these sorts of things," Dr Chalmers said.
The government is confronting a mix of forces as it frames the budget.
The domestic economy is slowing as rising interest rates and high inflation bear down on activity while increased volatility in the global financial system has increased the risk of recession in major economies, all of which could drag on revenues.
The Treasurer added that although net migration has surged, it was yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. The country would have a net 250,000 fewer people in the five years to mid-2024 because of COVID-related travel restrictions and border closures, he said.
But government finances are expected to benefit from very low unemployment as fewer draw on JobSeeker payments and more pay income tax, and high commodity prices will deliver another royalty windfall - though Dr Chalmers warned the boost was unlikely to be as large as last October.
The treasurer said the budget would have to do "an enormous amount of heavy lifting", nominating eight priorities for the ERC, including living cost relief, investing in growth and productivity, funding AUKUS, the NDIS, aged care and health, boosting female workforce participation and exercising spending restraint while continuing funding for essential programs.
Dr Chalmers took a swipe at the last government, accusing it of failing to budget ongoing funding for key services and activities.
"It has been extraordinary and disappointing to see how many areas right across the ... portfolios where there are programs which are only funded, in some cases, to the end of June this year," he said, citing the example of the My Health Record, funding for which currently ends in June.
READ MORE:
"The idea that we would leave 23 million Australians without access to their health records after June is obviously absurd and that is the absurdity in the way that the budget that Katy [Gallagher] and I inherited has been set up," the treasurer said.
"There are traps right throughout the budget. The My Health one is one example."
But shadow treasurer Angus Taylor rejected the criticism and said the government's own October budget contained many such arrangements.
"Terminating measures are a fiscally responsible part of budget management," Mr Taylor said.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.