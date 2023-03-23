Easter holiday fun at South.Point and Canberra Outlet shopping centres

South.Point Shopping Centre at Tuggeranong and the Canberra Outlet at Fyshwick are both planning some fun activities for the Easter holidays.
At South.Point (aka the Hyperdome), from Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 21, the area in front of Big W will be transformed into a Chocolate Factory/Craft Village. Kids can make candy butterflies, a candy swirl garland, a Willy Wonka hat and even chocolate slime.
On Easter Sunday, April 9, the Easter Bunny will a stop at South.Point, handing out eggs and hugs between 10am and 1pm.
At the Canberra Outlet (aka DFO), there will be Easter craft from rom Saturday, April 8 to Sunday, April 23. The first week is Easter baskets. Other craft includes bunny masks, egg cartons, chocolate bunny decorating, and cupcake decorating.
The Easter Bunny will visit the Canberra Outlet on April 5, 6, 8 and 9 between 11am and 2pm, handing out Lindt chocolates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.