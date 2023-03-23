The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Easter holiday fun at South.Point and Canberra Outlet shopping centres

Updated March 23 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Easter Bunny will be at South.Point shopping centre in Tuggeranong on Easter Sunday, April 9. Picture supplied

South.Point Shopping Centre at Tuggeranong and the Canberra Outlet at Fyshwick are both planning some fun activities for the Easter holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.