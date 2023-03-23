Times Past: March 24, 1991

Heads turned as Vivienne Smith queued for her meal in her wedding dress, complete with bridal bouquet.
On this day in 1991, The Canberra Times featured a laughing bride in the Dickson McDonald's. What began as a bit of a gag between college friends became blissful reality as Vivienne Smith and Kent Holman opted for a final bite of the last pre-marriage quarter pounder.
The McDonald's McFeast preceded a more formal wedding ceremony at St Margaret's Uniting Church at Hackett, followed by a reception for 150 guests at Geary Gap. The bride's father, John Smith said the visit to McDonald's at Dickson had "started as a bit of a joke".
Mr Smith said the two former students of Hawkesbury Agricultural College of Advanced Education in Sydney had been egged on by their friends.
The students had not believed they would walk up the aisle in their wedding gear for a thick shake and a quarter-pounder. Mr Smith said the day had turned out to be a big success, and he had enjoyed it as much as his daughter and son-in-law.
The newly-married couple were both teachers, with Mr Holman teaching industrial arts and now Mrs Holman teaching, coincidentally, home economics.
