Hockey ACT hopes a trio of new Kookaburras will be the catalyst for a new generation of international stars from the capital and the organisation is already searching for the next big thing in the Canberra competitions.
The Canberra first grade season begins on Saturday, with Central aiming to defend its men's title and St Patrick's chasing back to back premierships in the women's.
The big off-season development was the Canberra Chill's superb form in the Hockey One, which led to three stars being picked in the men's national team to make their debut.
Ben Staines, Anand Gupte and Davis Atkin ended Canberra's more than decade wait for a new player in the Australian men's team.
Andrew Charter has been flying the flag solo for several years, but now he has mates and Hockey ACT is confident there are more Kookaburras and Hockeyroos on the horizon.
ACT pathway coach Matt Cook says the emergence of three Kookaburras from the capital is a great sign development strategies are working and it will only encourage more Canberra players to reach the big stage.
"It's been a very, very long time since ACT has had three in the [Kookaburras] squad and to do it all at once is a very special moment and it's been a long time coming," Cook said.
"All three players were in the national development squad, so they've obviously impressed in that space and taken their chance to debut for the Kookaburras.
"It's been a long time since we've had [multiple] players in the international program. Now with three guys getting that opportunity I think it will really inspire the next generation."
Cook praised individual Canberra clubs for working with Hockey ACT to give players every chance to make the jump to the next level.
"Our programs have been fantastic in their holistic development of the guys, not just on the pitch but in strength and conditioning, nutrition, psychology ... they've all made changes in that space to be the best athletes they can be," Cook said.
"I'm definitely trying to have a presence and give feedback to our national identified players in the system, and keeping an eye out for what's coming through to see if we can find the next big thing from Canberra."
Central and United will meet in a grand final re-match to start the men's competition, with Hockey ACT also coming together to remember life member Ray Brown.
Brown died in October and Hockey ACT will unveil commemorative painted seats to honour his life.
HOCKEY ACT ROUND ONE
Men: (Saturday) Central v United at 12.30pm, Lyneham; Wagga Wagga v Old Canberrans Wagga, 2pm
Women: (Friday) Old Canberrans v Tuggeranong at 6.20pm, Lyneham; (Saturday) Goulburn v Albury at 12.30pm, Goulburn, North Canberra v University of Canberra at 1.45pm, Lyneham, Central v United at 2pm, Lyneham, ANU v St Patrick's at 6.30pm, Lyneham.
