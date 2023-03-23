Voice vote Albanese's date with destiny

When Caesar led his army across the Rubicon 2072 years ago he famously said "the die is cast"; what happened next was in the hands of fate.
An obviously emotional Anthony Albanese might well have been thinking the exact same thing on Thursday when he announced the question Australians will be asked to vote on in the Voice referendum.
The question is very simple. It will read: "A proposed law to alter the Constitution to recognise the first people's of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
The only possible answers are yes and no. The decision will be made by an electorate that has already seen the debate sullied by fake news, deliberate misinformation, incipient racism and scaremongering.
The release of the provisions Australians are voting to approve should expose many of the lies and outrageous claims for what they are and give people a clearer understanding of what is proposed.
A key provision is that the Voice will be able to "make representations to the Parliament and the executive government on matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples".
This is as it should be. A Voice that did not have the power to make representations to government ministers would be no Voice at all.
The other key provision, and one that puts to bed scaremongering claims the Voice will have a disproportionate say in the business of government, is that Parliament shall determine its composition, functions, powers and procedures.
While the Voice will speak for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, parliamentarians elected to represent the whole nation will determine the scope of its powers.
This will not be a "third chamber". It is a Voice to the Parliament, not a part of it.
That said, it is to be hoped that by encouraging Indigenous participation in a uniquely representative body the Voice will help grow a new generation of Indigenous leaders who might later run for Parliament.
That would be an excellent and transformational outcome.
While Mr Albanese is determined to see this through he acknowledges the decision rests with the people.
That, given the poor strike rate of previous referendums, means he will either be the leader who presides over the introduction of the Voice or who will forever be linked to its failure.
While either result would be historic and influence the way this country is seen around the world there is only one outcome Australia could be proud of. That is just one more reason why the "yes" vote has to prevail.
That said, not all of the opposition is based on racism, xenophobia and right-wing lies. Some "no" advocates such as Senator Lidia Thorpe believe a treaty or Makarrata should come first.
Others, such as Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, don't believe the Voice will address immediate crises such as the breakdown of law and order in the Northern Territory and the abuse of Indigenous women and children.
These are valid points of view and deserve to be respectfully debated.
The counter argument was put best by Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney, who was joined in solidarity by her predecessor Ken Wyatt on Thursday.
Ms Burney, who was born a decade before the historic 1967 referendum, said: "If not now when? We have been talking about recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians for in our founding document for decades. Now we have a chance to do that".
