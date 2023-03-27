Luna's the kind of place where you could drop in after work for a quick drink and find yourself on the dance floor at 2am.
It's part cocktail bar, part nightclub, part restaurant, with an elevated food offering from head chef Adrianne "Adi" De Jesus Davo who combines her South-East Asian heritage with a modern Australian flair.
While she's trained under multiple Michelin Star chefs, Adi also picked up flavours as she travelled the world.
"I travelled the world to work with many grandmothers from different cultures who taught me their best-kept secrets and how to make everything from scratch," she says.
"In many ways, this was the most vital training I could have undertaken and has made my take on this menu very approachable, and for everyone."
Her focus is on ethical and sustainable cooking. Everything on the menu is seasonal and made from scratch, using as much of a piece of produce as possible to ensure there is minimal waste from the kitchen.
Some of her favourite dishes on the menu include the prawn and crab roll featuring pan de leche, spanner crab, tiger prawns and kewpie; the duck taco with cherries and goat cheese; as well as the Riz au-lait, a rice pudding dessert.
She's worked with head mixologist Charlie Stephenson before and the two have spent a lot of time matching the cocktail list with the menu.
"It's a lot of fun mixing the sweet flavours of a cocktail with a savoury dish and we're quite happy to try different things," Adi says.
While there are plenty of classics on the cocktail list, there are a few house specialities using native flavours. A One Night in Paris features Davidson plum with gin, or watch out for a rainforest lime confit in a jungle juice.
Situated in the iconic Sydney Building, Luna pays homage to the architecture of the site. Award-winning designer Capezio Copeland has done the fit out and there are plenty of rounded edges and arched windows looking out onto both Northbourne Ave and London Circuit.
The space is multi functional, with raised sections, high tables and bar seating as well as several cosy booths. Outside on the sidewalk, cabana style seating is a popular place for people watching as the night unfolds.
Nick Muir is the venue manager. He's proud that the venue offers an all-encompassing experience.
"You can enjoy after-work drinks, indulge in our share-style dining menu, and kick on with a cocktail," he says.
"We've known for some time that there was a gap in the market for a venue such as ours, with many people wanting to experience great food, amazing drinks and a place to unwind without having to go from one location to the next. By offering it all, we're confident we're going to fill that void and we're excited about it."
With Luna's opening, Muir hopes to bring more people back to the heart of Canberra.
"There was a time when this area of the city was exactly where you wanted to be on a night out. Things change over time, but recently people are making their way back to this area with so many amazing venues close by," he says.
"Canberra's history is relatively young and we only have a limited number of stunning heritage buildings that can be refreshed and transformed in this way. We've been able to marry new with old and are proud to have reinvigorated this landmark building."
Venus Vinifera is a community where women - including those who are female-identifying, non-binary and have trans experience/history - can come together and learn more about drinks.
This weekend it's holding a trade party - Frenzy - and after the first hour the doors are open to the public.
It's an opportunity to taste, connect and learn, with a focus on drinks made by female, couples and non-binary winemakers, from Australia and abroad.
There'll be food from Ben Willis and James Dickson-Hoyle, the beverage director of Pilot and Such and Such will open up the cellar.
Head to Such and Such, 220 London Circuit, on April 2. The trade hour runs from noon til 1pm (and you can message the VV team for a discount code if you work in the industry), doors open for everyone from 1pm until 4pm.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
