Finance Minister and ACT Labor Senator Katy Gallagher had a slight reprieve from the demands of her job on Friday when she got to hug a pug.
And not just any pug.
Rosie the lively pug was the 3500th dog rescued and rehomed by ACT Rescue & Foster since the volunteer organisation began in 2001.
Senator Gallagher - "a mad dog lover" - was a founding member of ARF in 2001 and had been a big supporter since then.
Meeting Rosie at the entrance to Parliament House, Senator Gallagher said she appreciated the work ARF did to find dogs a forever home.
"Rosie, here, you can see is a much-loved, gorgeous dog that's been given a second chance," she said.
Rosie's new parents Jan and Alan Masters accompanied her to Parliament House to hold her paw during the big event.
"We already had Frank our pug and I didn't think we needed another dog until I read about Rosie on the ARF Facebook page," Jan said.
"I was smitten as soon as I saw her and knew we could give her a wonderful life and that she'd be a great companion for Frank.
"Our experience with the whole adoption process has been fantastic.
"I would definitely recommend my friends adopting a dog through ARF - you guys do such wonderful work."
ACT Rescue & Foster rescues dogs from euthanasia and fosters them temporarily in volunteers' homes for as long as it takes to find them loving, permanent homes.
Past president Wendy Parsons said being able to re-home 3500 dogs over 22 years was extremely satisfying.
"Well, it's very much a matter of pride for us," she said.
"It's a tough job and not many rescue organisations have been going that long.
"We're very proud of the reputation we have built.
"And we had the best day. It was lovely. Everyone was so interested. Even the young policeman at the door. He said, 'I've been meaning to get a foster dog'.
"It brings everyone together."
