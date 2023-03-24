The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Pups4Fun celebrates its 15th birthday

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pups4Fun founder Rhiannon Beach and long-time worker Rachael Szczerbiak at the celebrations. Picture Supplied

It's still hard to believe Pups4Fun started as a high school assignment for its founder Rhiannon Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.