It's still hard to believe Pups4Fun started as a high school assignment for its founder Rhiannon Beach.
The dog daycare, grooming and pet services has just celebrated its 15th birthday.
Ms Beach said it now looked after 1000 dogs per week and employed 55 people.
She started the business in 2008, while still a student at Canberra College.
Dogs, owners and staff came together last weekend the Pups4Fun community- based facility, The Canberra Dog Hub, in Macgregor, for a big birthday party.
A cake was cut, the extravagant creation made by long-time Pups4Fun employee Rachael Szczerbiak, who has worked with the business for 13 years
Rhiannon said it had been an uplifting day despite last weekend's heat.
"It was amazing on the day," she said.
"I wasn't expecting to get so emotional. There were a lot of tears."
Many past and present clients attended the celebrations, including people whose dogs had attended Pups4Fun but their beloved pet had passed away in the intervening years.
They still felt part of the community.
"It was so special to know how much of a difference we have made in people's lives," Rhiannon said.
Ms Beach started the business as a year 11 assignment while a student at Canberra College.
She was encouraged by her business teacher Damian Hedley, who persuaded her to enter the 2005 Australasian Plan Your Own Enterprise Competition.
She went on to win the competition
She started the business with one dog, offering a walking service. At the same time, she was studying for a law degree.
"I put up some flyers around Curtin and got one dog that I'd walk between my studies and then it went to two, three, four," she said.
The business now has a base at the Fisher shops, the community hub at Macgregor and a private park for the dogs to play on a property at Queanbeyan.
Rhiannon said while she started the business at a time when dog-minding, walking and training was not on many people's radars, it was now a must for many busy families and individuals.
There was now a local industry dedicated to pets' needs - and it was a supportive one.
"It's been great seeing everyone grow and work together as an industry," she said.
"That has always been my passion - to see the industry grow, rather than just the business."
Rhiannon said the Pups4Fun would not have thrived without the support of its loyal clients over 15 years.
READ MORE:
"We wouldn't be the business we are without them," she said.
"Or those clients that have followed us on our journey for all these years, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It is always so hard when dogs cross the rainbow bridge but we are seeing so many of the next generation coming through which makes us so happy. We share your love and your pain. You all believed in us and gave us the opportunity to shine.
"To the new clients that might have recently discovered Pups4Fun who share the same love as us, thank you."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.