The Strathnairn Charity House is being auctioned on Saturday.
The four-bedroom house at 41 Rachel Makinson Street, Strathnairn will go under the hammer at 1pm.
Proceeds from the sale will be donated equally to Hands Across Canberra, Pegasus Riding for the Disabled, Karinya House and Canberra City Care, Charnwood.
But there will be lots of fun onsite from 10am, with jumping castle, face painting and coffee van and sausage sizzle.
The home was designed and predominantly built by women under the guidance of Kane Constructions, with almost $1 million of materials and labour donated by Master Builders ACT members.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.