Karen's Diner now annoying Canberrans

Karen's Diner has set up shop in Canberra, ready to dish up some karma and one-star service.
The so-called rudest restaurant in the world has made itself at home at the Kaleen Clubhouse until May 27.
You can expect an American diner-style meal of burger, fries and soda per ticket and an "unforgettable experience" being served by the worst staff around. No under 16s after 6pm.
Tickets can be booked at explorehidden.com The link is here.
The Kaleen Clubhouse is at 16 Georgina Crescent.
