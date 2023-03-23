Canberra Girls Grammar Fete returns on Saturday

The Canberra Grammar Girls School fete is on Saturday at the senior school campus at 48 Melbourne Avenue, Deakin.
The fete is on from 10am to 3pm, Saturday.
There will be more than 40 stalls from local vendors, live entertainment for the whole family including a climbing wall and pony rides, and food and drink.
There will also be mini golf, face painting, a treasure trove and performances by the Music Academy.
The last fete was held at the school in 2019.
