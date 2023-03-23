The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Girls Grammar Fete returns on Saturday

Updated March 23 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lots of sweet treats at the fete on Saturday. Picture Facebook

The Canberra Grammar Girls School fete is on Saturday at the senior school campus at 48 Melbourne Avenue, Deakin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.