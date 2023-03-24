The Canberra Times
Monaro Colts to play for Laurie Daley Cup title on Saturday

By Jackson Brimble
March 24 2023 - 4:45pm
The Monaro Colts will play in the grand final this weekend.

Rising Canberra Raiders rake Xavier Cacciotti has helped launch the Monaro Colts into the Laurie Daley Cup grand final and coach Brendan Bradley is hopeful a settled team can help them clinch the title.

