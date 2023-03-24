Rising Canberra Raiders rake Xavier Cacciotti has helped launch the Monaro Colts into the Laurie Daley Cup grand final and coach Brendan Bradley is hopeful a settled team can help them clinch the title.
The Colts will play the Illawarra South Coast Dragons in the decider at Woy Woy Oval on Saturday afternoon in the NSW Rugby League under-18s competition.
Cacciotti was one of several Colts players called into the Raiders' SG ball side during the Laurie Daley Cup campaign, which affected team continuity and put the Colts on the cusp of missing the finals.
But they managed to just hold on to fourth place and favourable results in the last round of the regular season sealed their place in the top four.
They then beat the Newcastle Maitland Knights in a 34-30 upset to earn a shot at the Dragons in the decider.
"We never really got settled on a team, we had a lot of boys playing up and down in SG Ball which has been pleasing," Bradley said.
"[Cacciotti] has probably been our best player, he gets us going forward and his work around the ruck is unbelievable and he is defensively strong.
"We definitely missed him when he went up and had a few games with the Raiders."
Meanwhile, The University of Canberra Stars will play against the Coogee Dolphins in Sydney in the first Grizzlies Cup on Sunday.
The match has been set up as a link to the past and the former ANU Grizzlies team before it switched to the Stars moniker, with Stars coach Dave Turner and Dolphins mentor Brendan Booshand former teammates in the inaugural ANU side in 2009.
The match is a curtain raiser to the Adam Howard Shield, an annual match between Coogee and Bondi United to honour Howard and five other Dolphins killed in the 2002 Bali bombings.
