Public Eye: Public servants who did a January 26 'swapsies' revealed, flexible work and ANAO work program

Sarah Basford Canales
Miriam Webber
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Miriam Webber
March 27 2023 - 5:30am
Opposition veterans' affairs spokesperson Barnaby Joyce was concerned Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher's changes would undermine national days, such as Anzac Day. We think the figures might allay those worries.

A total of 57 employees at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet opted to work on the Australia Day public holiday, and take another day off.

