Fewer bus services won't increase ACT passenger numbers

By Letters to the Editor
March 25 2023 - 5:30am
Cutting services is a strange way to increase bus passenger numbers. Picture by Karleen Minney

Re the article "Passenger rebound across buses, light rail despite cuts" (canberratimes.com.au, March 19), Transport Canberra says "delays on the road network related to light rail works meant the same number of drivers could deliver fewer services". Sorry, delays don't justify "fewer services".

