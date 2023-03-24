Fewer bus services won't increase ACT passenger numbers

Re the article "Passenger rebound across buses, light rail despite cuts" (canberratimes.com.au, March 19), Transport Canberra says "delays on the road network related to light rail works meant the same number of drivers could deliver fewer services". Sorry, delays don't justify "fewer services".
Minister Steele lets the cat out by saying: "The timetable ensures bus services are scheduled at levels that are responsive to when passengers travel the most".
The article then says "The timetable reduces the number of [bus] services on some suburban routes by up to 10 runs on weekdays and makes cuts to some late-night services. Light rail services [Gungahlin to Civic] have continued at the same frequency." So it appears the cuts to bus services will be ongoing, to help subsidise light rail.
Don't worry about actually increasing the level of public transport service across Canberra.
I watched the Prime Minister's and Referendum Working Group's press conference with great interest and pride that we have a government that is prepared to trust all Australian people to be just and kind.
Let no one now try to avoid the question by asserting there is not enough clarity about the referendum question and the process following a "yes" vote.
I will be voting "yes".
An apprehension expressed by those who say they would otherwise support the Voice is that its introduction may affect the powers of the legislature, the executive and the judiciary.
The suggestion by some former High Court judges that such apprehension is misjudged is, with respect, no answer. Those very judges drew implications from the words and structure of the Constitution that limit legislative and executive power.
These were implications that would never have been foreseen by earlier High Court judges. For example, they implied guarantees of freedom of political communication and articulated an extra-based Constitutional limit on the executive power to spend and contract absent explicit statutory authorisation. Who knows what future judges may imply?
This apprehension could be readily addressed by a simple additional subclause along the following lines: "Nothing in this covering clause shall be taken to modify or abrogate, whether expressly or by implication, any provision of the Constitution or the legislative, executive or judicial power of the Commonwealth".
These simple words, no doubt capable of improvement, should assuage all genuine apprehension.
The idea of landing planes on the lake is totally out of step with its initial concept voiced by authorities in its beginnings.
That was no motorised craft for the very reasons outlined by Ann Kent (Letters, March 14) which would destroy the peaceful tranquillity for which it was intended.
I too enjoyed the lake and its surrounds from day one, picnicking and swimming with a young family, then training for triathlon events and later soundlessly paddling a kayak, often from one end of the lake to the other.
There seems to have been little thought to the unforeseen, for instance having to abort a landing and divert at short notice to the airport. What a nightmare that would be for air traffic control.
And what and the absurd suggestion of using the museum's café as a passenger terminal. Like the blessed tram the whole idea is an unnecessary novelty.
While I was pounding the pavement over the weekend, I came across a set of freshly laid blue bubbles stencilled onto the footpath. Emblazoned across the bottom of the professionally produced forms was "Active Streets".
Was this the work of some benevolent urban graffiti artist? Had Banksy finally come to jazz up Canberra's Inner-North?
Alas it was not a work of street art, but another initiative from the ACT government's department for "good ideas".
With a bit of research, I found that it was all part of the ACT government's Active Streets Program, an education campaign supported by "infrastructure improvements" to support active travel to and from school.
While this is a worthy endeavour you have to wonder why the ACT government is spending money on stencilling pictures onto footpaths instead of fixing them.
Perhaps there should be a stronger focus on keeping footpaths safe for everyone rather than trying to rebrand them?
When is this government going to get back to basics?
Thanks to Amanda Vanstone for her measured and thoughtful piece on nuclear energy ("Nuclear power is the clear option", canberratimes.com.au, March 16).
According to Ms Vanstone, nuclear power is a good thing because it doesn't cause as many deaths as road accidents.
She claims that every year we have a road toll equivalent to two Fukushima disasters; therefore nuclear power is not something we should worry about. Please explain?
We want fewer fatalities, not more.
Surely, we should be trying to reduce the number of road accidents, plus invest in energy sources that are not an accident waiting to happen.
Jane Salmon (Letters, March 17) selectively uses a few historical incidents in her argument against nuclear power.
Using the same approach, I would counter with France's 50-plus nuclear stations, which have operated for decades without incident, making France, with its immaculate nuclear safety record, a net power exporter.
Jane Salmon's reference to such antiquated nuclear technology as that used in Chernobyl and her other dated examples, when Gen 3 and 4 nuclear power stations are now being rolled out, makes as much sense as comparing a Model T Ford with a Tesla Model Y.
Paul Keating raised some important issues in his recent National Press Club appearance which have been conveniently overlooked due to some of his intemperate language directed individuals.
Such as, when will the public be provided with the detailed analysis and rationale for the purchase of a small number of costly nuclear, as opposed to a larger number of cheaper conventional, submarines; how are we to maintain two separate types of submarines; where will the trained people come from to service and crew these boats; and how does AUKUS provide our security in Asia?
I think we'll be waiting a long time for this level of detail.
Having failed, embarrassingly, to explain how China is a military threat to Australia, Defence Minister Richard Marles is trying another tack. He now says that the "rules-based order" entails "freedom of navigation, freedom of overflight" in the South China Sea.
There are a couple of points to make here. Firstly, the United States has refused to join the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea though 167 other nations and the EU are members - so much for the rules-based order. Secondly, it needs to be explained why China would threaten its own trade routes.
Try again, Mr Marles.
The meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin signals the further strengthening of a partnership made to rival the US not only on earth, but also in space.
Russia's announcement that it is pulling out of the International Space Station soon after 2024 will bring to an end its joint space venture with the US, which was originally promoted as a post-Cold War symbol of hope.
What has brought Russia and China even closer together has been the placing of a total ban by the US on China's participation in the ISS. As a result, China has not only built its own space station known as the Tiangong, but China and Russia aim to jointly build a base near the moon's south pole by 2036.
Given the strategic implications of these new developments cannot be overstated, the probability that President Xi Jinping will somehow act as peacemaker in Russia's war with Ukraine seems impossible to imagine.
I always knew the Coalition's claim of economic management was bulldust; thanks to Peter Martin for telling me why. The Taiwanese of the 2040s are so important to our leaders they'll spend billions on their security but not on our own needy today.
