ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to find a missing 15-year-old, who hasn't been seen for 12 days.
Shala Auld was last seen at 4.30pm on Saturday, March 12, in Mawson.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance and about 170cm (5'7") tall.
She had dyed orange hair, unlike the brown depicted in the supplied photo.
Shala is of medium build, with blue eyes and braces.
"Police hold concerns for Shala's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her," police said.
"Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Shala is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444.
"Please quote reference number 7378909."
