Police seek help finding missing Mawson 15-year-old Shala Auld

By Lanie Tindale
Updated March 24 2023 - 8:13am, first published 7:50am
Picture supplied

ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to find a missing 15-year-old, who hasn't been seen for 12 days.

