The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Teenage girl who went missing found safe and well

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 5 2023 - 5:10pm, first published March 24 2023 - 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenage girl who went missing has been found safe and well, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.