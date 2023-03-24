Former Australian No. 1 Nicole Pratt has backed teenage sensation Charlie Camus to make his mark on professional tennis in the coming years despite a second-round defeat at the Canberra claycourt international.
Camus was back on court on Friday after rain delayed his clash against fellow Australian Dayne Kelly, but the 16-year-old couldn't find any momentum in a 6-0, 6-1 loss.
Even so, plenty in Tennis Australia circles rate Camus as a star of the future and he has regularly been invited into the Davis Cup team to help fast-track his development.
Asked about Camus' potential and how high he could climb in the rankings, Pratt said: "One thing I've learned over time is you never put a number on a player, because I've been surprised too many times.
"At the moment he is tracking incredibly well for a professional career, and the fact that he has been in and around the Davis Cup team, he has the benefit of seeing Nick Kyrgios on almost a daily basis here in Canberra, it really bodes well for him."
Pratt is in Canberra to watch the tournament and to do work with Coach Connect - a Tennis Australia program designed to educate and encourage women to get involved in coaching at all levels.
In terms of players, Pratt has also been impressed with Olivia Gadecki, who's looking to go one better than her runner-up effort at the first claycourt international tournament last week.
She lost that final to Priscilla Hon, but is on track for another strong performance after beating Great Britain's Naiktha Bains 6-1, 6-4 on Friday.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Pratt is also the Billie Jean King Cup coach and Gadecki's performances have put her right in the frame for a call up to the side in April.
"I think it's a really exciting time for Olivia Gadecki, we saw her break through and win, she got a wildcard in the Australian Open and won a round there," Pratt said.
"She made the final last week against Priscilla Hon so I think she's setting herself up tremendously well for an assault on the European clay coming up."
From the coaching perspective, Pratt is spending two days with 15 female coaches in Canberra, watching matches and passing on knowledge to help them succeed.
"It's really important to the point we [Coach Connect] received a significant amount of money from the federal government, to increase participation of women and girls both and off the court, the pillar I'm responsible for is women in coaching," Pratt said.
"The more significant part of our objective is to increase the number of qualified coaches and then also increase the number of head coaches that operate throughout tennis clubs in Australia."
Pratt says it is crucial to get more women coaches involved in tennis and especially in the head coach position at tennis clubs.
"We know that there is a small percentage of women that are head coaches across the country. By being a head coach you become so influential on who's hired and the community that you're delivering to," Pratt said.
