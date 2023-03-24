A global community celebrates World Down Syndrome Day Advertising Feature

Fletcher Edwards enjoys a special moment with his mum, Rhonda. Photo supplied

When it comes to Fletcher Edwards' favourite things, the list is vast.

Born with Down syndrome, the 11-year-old loves music, his golden retriever, Teddy, time spent at the pool/beach and his trike. He's also fond of garbage trucks and watching Peppa Pig.

No doubt about it, there's a great deal of happiness in Fletcher's life, unequivocally matched by the joy he brings his three brothers and parents, Rhonda and Chris.

According to the Down Syndrome Federation, about one in 1100 Australian babies will have Down syndrome, equating to approximately 290 babies born each year with the condition.

Down syndrome is the most common genetic cause of intellectual disability in Australia, accounting for approximately 15 per cent of people with an intellectual disability.



"The milestones may sometimes take longer to achieve, but that makes the victories even sweeter," says Rhonda. "There have been many happy tears for small achievements that would come easily for other children.

"One of our boys once said he thought Fletcher was lazy because he needed help with everyday tasks. I responded that Fletcher is the opposite of lazy, he has to work harder for his achievements."

While Rhonda says Fletcher might not always be able to communicate verbally, he does take everything in.

"The words are in there, Fletcher knows more than he lets on," she says "It's all about him gaining the confidence and the physical ability to sound them out. He's taught us never to underestimate his potential [and] amazes us everyday."

Fletcher is bolstered by positive affirmation, and whether it's at home, school or on the school bus, Rhonda says there's plenty of clapping and cheering for the successes, big or small.

"Fletcher's proud face smiles are the best! He's always so proud of himself, and so are we."

Rhonda has helpful advice:

See if there are any Down syndrome groups in your area. It's a great way to meet other families, to share stories, advice, knowledge and resources.

Find a good paediatrician that will support you and your child. Don't be afraid to change doctors if you're not satisfied with the service they provide.

"Don't let people fill your head with negative stories and tell you what your child "won't achieve".



Every child is different, disability or not, so let them show you what they're capable of.

All the unknowns may be scary and overwhelming in those early days, but hang in there. You'll learn as you go and find your footing.

"I look back now on those early days and wonder what all the tears and worry were for," Rhonda says. "I couldn't imagine my life any differently, and wouldn't change Fletcher for the world."