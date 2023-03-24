Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is "absolutely confident" that draft constitutional amendments to usher in a Voice to Parliament would not open opportunities for High Court challenges.
Mr Albanese rejected claims from Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who says he is concerned about the possibilities for legal challenges flowing from the proposed wording of the draft Indigenous Voice referendum question.
"The details are out there," Mr Albanese said.
"No matter how much detail is put out, Peter Dutton will say, 'Oh, what about more detail?' That's the game that's being played here.
"And he should make a decision of where he stands on this issue because this is an issue that isn't the creation of a Labor government."
Mr Albanese said he had given Mr Dutton every opportunity to ask for more details around the Voice, and had met him on seven occasions.
He said he also met Mr Dutton on Thursday morning before revealing the wording of the referendum question and the constitutional amendments.
"Peter Dutton has met with the referendum working group twice. You know what? At those meetings, we haven't had questions raised. He's had every opportunity," Mr Albanese said.
"We received not a suggestion in between July last year and yesterday, when I released what will be in the legislation to go to Parliament next week, not one suggestion from him or Julian Leeser, the shadow Attorney-General, of any change. Not a word."
Mr Dutton is yet to say if the Liberals will support a Voice to Parliament, and has asked the Prime Minister to release the Solicitor-General's legal advice to the referendum working group.
The Liberal leader said he had put 15 questions to the Prime Minister but was yet to get a reply.
He said several legal experts, including Emeritus Professor Greg Craven, had spoken about the potential for the executive government and public service to be taken to the High Court if they failed to consult with the Indigenous advisory body.
The Prime Minister said the amendments were drafted on the advice of constitutional experts alongside the referendum advisory and working groups.
Mr Albanese said former prime minister Scott Morrison established a team of experts that produced a 100-page document, which was examined twice by the former Coalition cabinet.
"We took proper advice and I'm very confident. You will have an opportunity, if you get 10 lawyers in a room, you'll often get someone who gets a run-in. That's what they're paid to do," Mr Albanese said
"Peter Dutton needs to get real about this. This isn't about him and it's not about me. This is about whether we are a better country going forward."
Mr Albanese revealed the proposed wording of the question that will be put to Australians to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
"A proposed law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
"Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
The draft constitutional amendment could write a new chapter nine into the Constitution and contain the words:
"In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia, there shall be a body to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
"The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
