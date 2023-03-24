Twenty-nine-year-old Bradly - a trainee at Jigsaw - has always wanted to work. However, until recently, he could only access traditional 'disability day programs' - despite leaving school 11 years ago.
Bradly's legal guardian believes his blindness has been an 'issue' for many employment programs and, sadly, his story is not uncommon.
Jigsaw is a social enterprise founded on the idea that the best way to prepare people for work is through the real-world experience of work.
"People with disability first gain skills and training, then are employed at award wage in our commercial business," explains Paul Brown, Jigsaw CEO. "After that, we support them in their transition to open employment in the right role with the right employer."
It's a model that's working. "Since we started in 2014, 91 per cent of people employed, or transitioned into employment, by Jigsaw retain their employment to this day," he says of having supported over 1000 people across five hubs in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra which opened in January this year.
Since we started in 2014, 91 per cent of people employed, or transitioned into employment, by Jigsaw retain their employment to this day.- Paul Brown, Jigsaw CEO
In Canberra, their hub will provide over 100 traineeships at any one time.
With a focus on school leavers (those aged between 16-29 years old), Jigsaw is giving young people with disability, like Bradly, a chance at a financially stable and socially inclusive future.
Meaningful employment is about more than having a job. "Jigsaw graduates also experience improved wellbeing due to the sense of contribution, purpose and identity that employment brings," Paul said.
Jigsaw's commercial business, which provides work experience opportunities and paid employment for its trainees, offers digitisation and information management services to corporate and government clients.
For example, Jigsaw has partnered with Allianz for over two years to process insurance claims. The trainee team has grown to 37 people, working across five Jigsaw locations, all earning an award wage.
By outsourcing digitisation, information management or admin work to Jigsaw, companies create powerful social outcomes whilst meeting business needs.
"Jigsaw's vision is a simple one: an Australia in which people with disability are fully included in the workforce," Paul said.
"We know our pathway to mainstream employment is getting results, and we are so proud to be expanding our reach to Australia's capital city."
Skipper Care Australia is a disability support provider that specialises in delivering a personalised approach to your support needs.
Founder and CEO Bec Skipper said, "We provide support workers to people with disabilities, and find them the right support worker. One that can not only 'do' the job, but also matches the participants personality, wants and needs.
"Participants are our focus, ensuring they know who is supporting them, and keeping their goals in mind."
Skipper Care Australia spend time with each participant, find out exactly what it is they need, the types of support they would like and develop a plan to provide these supports.
Their process in administration is complex as they match people to people, though allowing the participant the choice and control over who supports them and how they are supported.
They help participants access the services they need, keeping in mind their goals.
The supports offered include:
"We have supported participants from nine months old, to those who are well into their 70s," Bec said.
"We also have an amazing Living Skills Program, aimed at school leavers, which allows participants the opportunity to grow independence through many activities through the week including work experiences with Lids4Kids, Salvos, The National Zoo and Aquarium, San Churro, Communities@Work, Lennock Motors, Little Pantry and more."
Skipper Care Australia was founded in 2016 by Bec Skipper and was designed to help a few families to navigate the NDIS, and provide the right supports.
They have since grown to support participants all over the ACT and surrounds, as well as Goulburn and the South Coast with their head office located in Mitchell, ACT.
"A number of our office staff are seasoned support workers, meaning that we can jump out to support a participant in a time of need, or offer support during an incident or emergency," Bec said.
Skipper Care Australia look forward to assisting you with all your support needs. For further information please give them a call on 6103 0338 or go to the website at skippercare.com.au
We provide support workers to people with disabilities, and find them the right support worker.- Skipper Care Australia founder and CEO, Bec Skipper
Having a meaningful job is critical in reducing isolation, increasing self-esteem and providing the opportunity for people to contribute both economically and socially.
This is why employment remains a major focus for the team at Koomarri. The organisation provides meaningful employment for people with disability across a range of settings including government agencies, local businesses and its own commercial enterprises.
Chief executive officer, Nadine Stephen said, "Koomarri uses a contemporary, evidence-based model to find work for people with an intellectual disability that is personally meaningful and socially valued.
"Traditional employment models focus on employers advertising vacancies and agencies identifying potential jobseekers who might fit the role. Once the placement is made, there is very little ongoing support for either the employer or employee and as a result, long-term success rates are low.
"Customised Employment turns this approach on its head by focusing on the jobseeker first. Koomarri staff spend up to 40 hours with each individual, their family and support networks to get a deep understanding of their unique skills and interests.
"Our career coaches work closely with employers to get to know the potential job tasks, environment and people before we initiate a placement. Once the placement starts, our staff will be on-site for as long as they are needed."
Charlotte is a success story of Koomarri's Customised Employment Program and is employed directly by Eastlakes Football Club, Kingston, as a café assistant.
She started at Eastlakes as a work experience participant and during that time was able to learn the job tasks and get to know her colleagues.
"The job is a great fit for Charlotte - she is really outgoing and loves serving customers and making coffees! Many of the regular customers know her and enjoy having a chat," Nadine said.
"Thanks to Eastlakes giving her a go, we've found her a great job and Eastlakes have found a great employee!"
Koomarri was established more than 70 years ago by a small group of Canberra families in order to support their children with disability. It has grown into a thriving business that supports hundreds of people with disability to achieve their life goals, dreams and aspirations.
The name 'Koomarri' encapsulates the ethos of the organisation from its humble beginnings to the modern, social ethical business it is today. Koomarri comes from an Aboriginal language and means 'shield'. The philosophy behind this name is the belief that the shield families place around children with disability needs to be replaced with a shield of skills and knowledge that allows their independence as adults.
Today, Koomarri continues to specialise in supports to people with intellectual disability in the ACT across all life domains. Koomarri takes a strengths-based, person-centred approach meaning they form strong relationships with service users, their families and support networks.
Give Koomarri's employment team a call today and start your journey to find a job that suits your individual skills and interests.
If you are a business in need of staff give Koomarri a call as they have plenty of skilled people with support staff ready for work.
Phone 6280 6143 or go to koomarri.com.au
A big welcome to Spirited Care, one of ACT/NSW's newest and progressive fully registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) providers.
With operational beginnings established in 2020, Spirited Care is primarily a family business managed by directors and also wife and husband team Nicole and Andrew Taylor.
The couple enjoy working closely with their clients, carers and staff. Together Nicole and Andrew manage a growing and very professional team they personally oversee and are actively involved in every NDIS Support Plan that Spirited Care delivers.
Nicole and Andrew built Spirited Care out of compassion for people living with a disability.
They personally understand the highs and lows that come with caring for individuals with a disability and/or mental illness.
After relocating to the ACT in 2019, Nicole and Andrew searched wide and far for a program that offered intimate, fun, passionate and engaging activities for a family member.
A service that was capable of catering to individual needs - a service they struggled to find.
Emerging from the frustration associated with trying to find a service with sufficient availability to meet the support demands that they desperately needed, Nicole and Andrew became dedicated to launching their very own personalised support service.
To develop an NDIS support service that could bring something unique to the table to help assist families like their own.
Nicole and Andrew work with their clients, carers and families in many different capacities.
They offer social work services, psychosocial recovery coaching, counselling, support coordination and plan management. Together with their close-knit team they support a broad range of Disability Support Services.
They can assist participants to take part in many social and recreational activities of interest to meet their NDIS social and community goals.
The team takes great delight in supporting participants with activities they can do for fun; help improve skills, meet new people and manage their overall health and wellbeing.
Spirited Care also provides in-home services including personal and domestic supports, development of independent living skills, in-home respite, meal preparation and overnight/sleepover support.
"Our team will help support you to meet your goals and build independence wherever needed," they said.
A service that is capable of catering to individual needs.- Owners Nicole and Andrew, Spirited Care
Nicole, Andrew and the team look forward to working with their current and future participants and to welcome you to the Spirited Care family.
Contact the friendly team on 0425 872 696 or find them at spiritedcare.com.au for a free confidential consultation and comprehensive information.
Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT, established in 1977, is a not for profit, self help organisation to support people living with arthritis and other chronic pain as well as people living with debilitating fatigue (such as Long COVID and Myalgic Encephalopathy).
These are largely invisible disabilities which can make it even harder for the people who are living with them.
"There is prejudice in the community that without a very obvious disability, people are 'malingering', so we work really hard to not only support this group of people, but to also educate the community on the challenges that people living with 'invisible' disabilities face," CEO Rebecca Davey of Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT said.
"Arthritis is the cause of the greatest burden of disability in our community, and whilst for many people arthritis can be just an annoying niggle that plays up from time to time, people living with especially autoimmune arthritis, where the individual's own immune system is attacking them, can and does cause serious disability and can be life threatening."
A few years ago Arthritis ACT joined with the ACT ME/CFS Society and Pain Support ACT to be more inclusive.
Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT provide a large suite of allied health services including physiotherapy, exercise physiology, dietetics, occupational therapy and art therapy/mental health support.
"We are probably best known as a provider of hydrotherapy across Canberra, and we also provide health education services, support groups and we can help connect you to other services that are available in the community," Rebecca said.
At Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT their members use the pool sessions for hydrotherapy to assist with pain management, help strengthen joints in preparation, or aid their recovery after having surgery.
"Whether it is a condition that causes chronic pain or debilitating fatigue, the disability is real," she said. "There is also no age limit on disability - we will assist people at any age with their disability.
"We are a registered NDIS provider and we can support people on level 2 and above with My Aged Care packages.
We are a registered NDIS provider and we can support people on level 2 and above My Aged Care packages.- CEO Rebecca Davey, Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT
"We provide group exercise classes, individual exercise sessions and support services to assist people living with disability."
Find out about the support services such as monthly information sessions, a self help course and Telephone Information and Support Service (TISS) to members, medical practitioners and the public.
Please phone the team at Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT on 1800 011 041 or see arthritisact.org.au for more details.
At Yellow Bridge, they are a team of dedicated support coordinators and coaches based in Canberra who support people with a disability.
"We assist individuals in getting the most from their NDIS funding so they can get on with living a fulfilling life," Yellow Bridge founder and director Muhammad Rahman said.
Muhammad has been serving the Canberra community since 2010.
He started his journey as a disability support worker and gained experience assisting people with dementia, mental health issues and physical disabilities before becoming a support coordinator.
With an honours degree in psychology and extensive experience advocating for vulnerable people within care and protection and youth justice, Muhammad is passionate about working closely with people with a disability to help them find their potential and live to their strengths.
He chose the name 'Yellow Bridge' for his service because the colour yellow represents hope, and the bridge means connection to independence and community.
Yellow Bridge started its journey as an NDIS-registered provider in 2021 and has grown quickly, through word of mouth, to include a vibrant team of caring and qualified professionals who work one-on-one with people and their carers who are navigating the NDIS.
The National Disability Insurance Scheme, or NDIS, says that over 500,000 Australians with a physical, mental and/or emotional disability currently access the scheme.
"People tell us it can be tricky or confusing at times knowing how to use an NDIS plan, or how to find the right services with the right people who can help," Muhammad added.
"Many of the team have a lived experience of disability, and we understand that having someone smooth the way forward can make a big difference.
"We offer support coordination, psychosocial recovery coaching and mentoring in a positive and practical way.
"We can also help with a higher level of support for those with more complex needs or who are struggling to connect to the community."
Their specialist support coordination service provides an expert approach to assist people during crisis and to help them access their services.
"All our support coordinators follow the NDIS code of conduct and meet the quality standards, as we follow our mission to build independence with kindness, compassion and integrity," he said.
"We are here with you in Canberra if you need us."
If you would like to know more, call the friendly team at Yellow Bridge on 0421 999 738 or drop them an email on admin@ybridge.com.au for more information.
ACT Leisure Program are a registered NDIS provider who support participants in accessing social and community initiatives, and host a number of empowering and fun programs, as well as short-term accommodation (respite) supports.
They support participants across the entire Australian Capital Territory and are committed to ensuring a high level of quality and support for participants.
ACT Leisure Program's centre is located at 74 Murranji Street, Hawker and the centre is ready to be your home away from home.
With friendly people, support staff always available, and programs being run on most days, the centre remains a busy hub of fun every day of the week, and their participants couldn't be happier with the support they receive.
ACT Leisure Program are now opening a new office located at 39/1 Cowlishaw Street in Greenway and will provide a variety of new capacity building programs and supports from this location.
The organisation is continuing to invest and grow in the ACT and are provider of choice for many clients.
When asked what she thought made ACT Leisure Program stand out, area manager, Courtney Rouland said, "I think that what has really made us a success has been that we are focused on what the client wants, and we run our programs, offices and activities in a way where there is no stigma, and everyone feels welcome and accepted, as part of our community."
One of ACT Leisure Program's longest standing participants, with the organisation since the start of the NDIS, said, "I have been with ACT Leisure for close to three years, and I have seen things grow and more and more people come to the company, I think it will keep growing, but am happy it has always stayed the same, and is still focused on what I want, and I can just be myself."
ACT Leisure Program provides a variety of fun and engaging programs and services including:
The organisation has seen a massive influx of new participants and referrals and are keen to keep growing so that they can provide the same high quality of services and support to more participants across the ACT.
When asked why people should choose the ACT Leisure Program, managing director, Kristian Korsos, said, "As our organisation continues to grow, we make sure to never compromise the quality of the services we provide.
"We are helping to empower individuals and make real connections as part of our own community within the ACT landscape."
Learn more by contacting Courtney on courtney@actleisureprogram.com.au or 0417 339 648.
Are you after specialised care services that are tailored to meet the individual needs of persons with disabilities including assistance that may be required to maintain a high-quality life?
Established in 2018, Haven Care Australia (HCA) provides supported independent living services, short (respite) and medium term accommodations, home based care, outreach services, group programs, day programs and community nursing services.
Their philosophy is:
Relationships are the foundation for care
Care that makes the person comfortable and happy
Overcoming barriers to create the best care
"Haven Care's mission is to empower people with disabilities to discover, develop and demonstrate their full potential," director Ann Mary Joson of Haven Care Australia said.
"We believe in fostering independence through encouragement, guidance and capacity building as well as to create a safe and inclusive care that fosters independence, dignity and respect."
This includes assistance with daily activities, medication management, assistance with personal care and transport.
Your program is developed by experts/clinicians in Haven Care Australia through a wealth of knowledge and experience and delivered through qualified support workers and other staff.
"We employ trained professionals who have expertise in working with persons with disabilities," Ann Mary said. "We are knowledgeable about the challenges and clinical needs of individuals and can provide effective support and guidance."
HCA have both fully accessible, purpose-built houses as well as standard non-modified homes that serve for both physically challenged participants of NDIS as well as individuals with psychosocial support needs.
Providing community development activities, based on inclusion, HCA believe in fostering independence through encouragement, guidance and capacity building.
HCA strictly follow the NDIA price guide which sets out the price limits and associated pricing arrangements that the NDIA has determined. It is designed to assist participants and disability support providers to understand price controls for support and services in the NDIS.
Committed to meeting all of your health needs and going above and beyond to ensure you get the best care available, they do this by integrating health and social care to create a more satisfying and fulfilling life.
Phone 0452 132 805 or visit havencare.com.au for more information.
When it comes to Fletcher Edwards' favourite things, the list is vast.
Born with Down syndrome, the 11-year-old loves music, his golden retriever, Teddy, time spent at the pool/beach and his trike. He's also fond of garbage trucks and watching Peppa Pig.
No doubt about it, there's a great deal of happiness in Fletcher's life, unequivocally matched by the joy he brings his three brothers and parents, Rhonda and Chris.
According to the Down Syndrome Federation, about one in 1100 Australian babies will have Down syndrome, equating to approximately 290 babies born each year with the condition.
Down syndrome is the most common genetic cause of intellectual disability in Australia, accounting for approximately 15 per cent of people with an intellectual disability.
"The milestones may sometimes take longer to achieve, but that makes the victories even sweeter," says Rhonda. "There have been many happy tears for small achievements that would come easily for other children.
"One of our boys once said he thought Fletcher was lazy because he needed help with everyday tasks. I responded that Fletcher is the opposite of lazy, he has to work harder for his achievements."
While Rhonda says Fletcher might not always be able to communicate verbally, he does take everything in.
"The words are in there, Fletcher knows more than he lets on," she says "It's all about him gaining the confidence and the physical ability to sound them out. He's taught us never to underestimate his potential [and] amazes us everyday."
Fletcher is bolstered by positive affirmation, and whether it's at home, school or on the school bus, Rhonda says there's plenty of clapping and cheering for the successes, big or small.
"Fletcher's proud face smiles are the best! He's always so proud of himself, and so are we."
Rhonda has helpful advice:
"I look back now on those early days and wonder what all the tears and worry were for," Rhonda says. "I couldn't imagine my life any differently, and wouldn't change Fletcher for the world."
Visit downsyndrome.org.au for more information.