A senior nurse in the ACT's public health system has been stood down after reporting inadvertently sending private patient information outside the organisation.
Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer said the matter was completely separate from the release of 13 full patient records, which led to two staff members being stood down and another being sacked.
Mr Peffer said a number of staff across the health service had come forward after he sent an all-staff email about that patient privacy breach to report instances where they thought they may have broken the rules.
"Reviewing those matters, on one we did identify an inadvertent breach where a senior nursing team member included some patient information that left the organisation," Mr Peffer told The Canberra Times.
"It was a single, one-off breach that has occurred but nevertheless that senior team member has been stood down and it is pending investigation."
Mr Peffer stressed the breach involving a senior nurse was completely unrelated to the release of 13 patient records.
"It's a different part of the organisation," he said.
Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday morning health records had been sent to the ACT branch of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation from within Canberra Health Services.
The leak was revealed publicly by The Canberra Times on Tuesday, more than a fortnight after Canberra Health Services staff were notified in an email and affected patients were told of the breach.
Health authorities had previously declined to say who the "industrial partner" the information was allegedly shared with.
The nurses' and midwives' union defended the release of the medical records, arguing it had been done in accordance with exceptions in privacy laws.
The union's branch president, Matthew Daniel, has argued disclosures about patients' health information was lawful, saying it was a "complete surprise" when Canberra Health Services levelled accusations that patient privacy had breached.
Mr Daniel also said if nurses were guilty of unlawfully disclosing information then so were bosses within Canberra Health Services as they had disclosed patient information to the ANMF.
"We would expect that they have shared that information, the executives and directors, understanding their obligations, and the arguments, we would expect, why they would have provided it to us because they believed it to be lawful," Mr Daniel said.
Mr Peffer said there were exceptions to sharing personal information but said the information shared with the union did not meet this threshold.
Mr Peffer pointed to examples such as when clinicians were responding to a mental health patient with escalated behaviours in partnership with police or paramedics.
There were exceptions where paediatric teams needed to make disclosures to child protection, he said.
"There's exceptions that exist as to where the information can be shared and that's true within the act it does provide for circumstances where there is a significant risk to life or health that information can be disclosed without the consent of the patient," Mr Peffer said.
The release of information to the nurses' union is being investigated by police and the ACT's Integrity Commission.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
