A man has narrowly avoided jail after he headbutted and punched another person in a bar fight which broke out over a poker machine dispute.
Jayden Stephen Kirkman was sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The 25-year-old had previously been found guilty of affray after contesting the charge in a hearing last year.
Kirkman was on parole for assault occasioning actual bodily harm at the time of his latest offence.
On March 11, 2022, Kirkman and a group of friends went to a licensed venue in Canberra.
The court heard Kirkman threw a glass, headbutted a person and delivered four blows to their face during a "dispute about a poker machine".
Defence lawyer Jeremy Banwell argued his client had "attempted to resolve the dispute peacefully".
Mr Banwell told the court by the time "fight erupted", the only exit point in the room had been blocked by the other group.
The lawyer said Kirkman found the enclosed space "triggering" due to his physically violent childhood and "experiences of witnessing violence in the [Alexander Maconochie Centre] that occurs in confined spaces".
Mr Banwell claimed the fight was the "result of provocation from the other group" and Kirkman "did not bring the situation about".
"He was fearful, albeit some of his acts were disproportionate," Mr Banwell said.
"He found his [past] experience in the AMC very difficult, and in my submission it had a profound impact on him.
"[Kirkman] is deeply fearful of returning to the AMC because of the awful time he had there previously."
Mr Banwell told the court his client, who now works as a roofer, was "making efforts to curb his alcohol consumption" and was engaging in anger management courses.
Prosecutor Julia Churchill said Kirkman was also in breach of two good behaviour orders and a suspended sentence. She argued a jail term was warranted.
Kirkman also breached bail conditions in February after he was arrested for throwing items at cars near a light rail stop while intoxicated at 9am.
READ ALSO:
Magistrate Robert Cook sentenced Kirkman to a suspended jail term and a 15-month good behaviour order.
"The difficulty for me is how many opportunities does the court give and how many people need to be hurt before you no longer get that opportunity?" he said.
Mr Cook said the underlying issue in Kirkman's offending was alcohol.
"You fundamentally have to stop drinking in my view," he told Kirkman.
The 25-year-old told the magistrate: "I'm trying to change, I've been doing a lot of work trying to change myself."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.