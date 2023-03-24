The Canberra Times
Jayden Kirkman sentenced in ACT Magistrates Court, avoids jail for bar fight

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
March 25 2023 - 5:30am
Jayden Kirkman leaves court in 2021. Picture by Toby Vue

A man has narrowly avoided jail after he headbutted and punched another person in a bar fight which broke out over a poker machine dispute.

