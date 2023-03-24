Great expectations | Trending

Enjoy those precious moments surrounding the birth of your baby with special things that are both beautiful and helpful.
Mattie dress, $379. Made from linen, it's fabulously floaty and delivers the comfort factor before and after your baby arrives. brigidmclaughlin.com
Celine maternity bra, $49. Made from soft cotton and adjustable at the front and back. sevigne.com.au
Belly oil, $79. Deeply nourishes growing and stretching skin during pregnancy. puremama.com
Mama candle, from $39. It's time to indulge, mama - you deserve it! Choose from a range of scents, including vanilla cookie and English pear. scentimentalstore.com.au
Abstract print wet bag, $49.95. Store everything your new baby needs in one place. pillowtalk.com.au
My Little One Make It Better Soothing Repair Balm, $13.90. Help soothe everything from scratches to cracked nipples. natralus.com.au
Floral onesie, $26.99. It's hard to resist the gorgeous colours and patterns available in clothing for newborns. bonds.com.au
Reilly stripe baby bassinet sheet, $59.99. Beautiful bedding is also commonplace these days, creating five-star nurseries throughout the country. sheridan.com.au
Happy Cosmos playmat, $84.99. A sweet option for babies when tummy time rolls around. linenhouse.com
We Live In The Sky fluffy knit blanket, $89. A cosy companion for baby's pram, cuddles and playtime. cedarandsagedaylesford.com.au
FaLa doll, $39.95. There's a gentle rattle inside to stimulate the baby's motor skills, and it has been safety tested for newborns. thewishpixies.com
Disney Dumbo: My First Year Baby Record Book, $34. Keepsakes such as this mean you won't forget this memorable time in your life. thebabygiftcompany.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
