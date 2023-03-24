The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL yet to make call on Royce Hunt's 'weak-gutted dog' slur

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Horsburgh tackles Royce Hunt. Picture Getty Images

The NRL still haven't made a call on whether they'll sanction Cronulla Sharks prop Royce Hunt for calling former Canberra Raiders teammate Corey Horsburgh a "weak-gutted dog".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.