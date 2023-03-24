The NRL still haven't made a call on whether they'll sanction Cronulla Sharks prop Royce Hunt for calling former Canberra Raiders teammate Corey Horsburgh a "weak-gutted dog".
They were focussed on the NRL and NRLW collective bargaining agreements on Friday, with Hunt's sledge down the list of priorities with no resolution expected before next week.
The NRL were still investigating whether Hunt had breached any rules.
Hunt took aim at Horsburgh during a press conference on Wednesday after the latter baited the former into throwing a punch in the Raiders' 24-20 victory over the Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Horsburgh grabbed hold of Hunt after a scrum in the second half, before pushing the Cronulla prop to the ground.
Hunt responded by throwing a punch at the fiery redhead and getting himself sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.
To rub salt into Hunt's wounds, Horsburgh crashed over to score his second try of the game moments after the incident.
Hunt returned serve during the week by using the quote made famous by Raiders coach Ricky Stuart last year, when he called Penrith utility Jaeman Salmon a "weak-gutted dog".
Stuart was suspended for one week and fined $25,000 - the first time the NRL had banned a coach from his duties for comments made during a post-game press conference.
Hunt said he would target Horsburgh in the return fixture in the final round of the home-and-away season - at Cronulla on September 3.
The pair played together for the Raiders in the NSW Cup in 2018-19.
"As Ricky Stuart would say, he's a weak-gutted dog," Hunt said.
"We'll get him next game."
Along with the NRL's focus on the CBA, their integrity unit was also still looking into the alleged racial abuse of South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell by a teenage boy in the crowd in their round two visit to Penrith.
They were also investigating St George Illawarra prop Francis Molo following the completion of his court case, where he avoided a conviction after pleading guilty to a domestic violence charge.
Stuart declined to comment when asked what his thoughts were on what Hunt said about Horsburgh.
"It doesn't concern me mate," he said on Friday.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
