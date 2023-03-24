If Josh Papali'i was fit, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says they could've won their opening two rounds.
That would've had the Green Machine near the top of the NRL ladder.
It's an indicator of just how big "Papa's" return from a calf injury is for the Raiders, as they look to make it three wins in a row against the Newcastle Knights.
His return comes at the perfect time - against a weakened Knights middle that's sweating on the fitness of Daniel Saifiti (shoulder).
Papali'i will join his front-row partner Joe Tapine in the Canberra middle for the first time this season - at Newcastle on Sunday.
The Raiders were looking to add to their first win of the season after knocking off Cronulla last weekend.
Papali'i's one of a number of injured Raiders at the start of the 2023 campaign, along with fullback Xavier Savage (jaw), Nick Cotric (hamstring) and Danny Levi (jaw).
Stuart was relishing getting Papali'i and Tapine back together in his front row, after they narrowly lost to North Queensland in their season opener before being overrun by the Redcliffe Dolphins in round two.
"It's good to get the combination back. I know both players love playing with each other," he said.
"Taps and I had a talk about it this week. He really loves having his mate there beside him.
"I think we've played good football and done a good job for the start of the season - albeit we're only one out of three - in regards to the injuries we've had.
"We've had key injuries ... to players who have done the whole pre-season and one of those is Papa.
"You lose Papa - you throw him into those first two games we're an even bigger chance of winning."
Levi's injury has opened the door for Zac Woolford to play his first NRL game of the season.
Woolford slotted into the Raiders dummy half role, in tandem with Tom Starling, seamlessly last year with the pair forming a hooker one-two punch in the Green Machine's charge to the finals.
Stuart opted for Levi to wear the No.9 jersey in the opening three rounds, but he said Woolford would slot straight back in without "any real disruption".
The Raiders coach said he opted to keep Starling on the bench because he liked his running game to break the game open.
In contrast, he wanted to start with Woolford's more measured approach.
"They're both very different styles of players," Stuart said.
"Zac brings that little bit of calmness around the ruck. He's got a stability to our attack. He's got a good long ball - probably a better long ball than Tommy.
"But Tommy's unique toughness for a small statured person - maybe in stature, but not in heart with Tommy - brings us a lot of speed around the ruck.
"Both two different types of players and it's what type of game you're trying to create is the choice I have in regards to what hookers are on the field at that time."
Under-fire Knights coach Adam O'Brien's sweating on Saturday's captain's run.
Both Saifiti and Tyson Frizell (ankle) have to get through it to play the Green Machine.
For Saifiti it will come down to how he deals with the pain and was believed to be a 50-50 chance.
Things were looking more positive for Frizell.
Stuart expected both of them to run out against them on Sunday.
While the Raiders have won their past two against Newcastle, they lost the three before that - with a number of their recent clashes topsy turvy affairs.
The Raiders came back from the dead in Newcastle last year, while the Knights did the same in Wagga Wagga the year before that.
"I think they will [play]. Frizell's named at 22, but if he's in the 22 he'll play," Stuart said.
"They always give us a hard game, so nothing will be different this week.
"I don't know [why]. It's a bit like us and Cronulla. It's always a close, tight fight and it will be no different this week."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
